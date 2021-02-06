Southern Cayuga Conversations: Stepping stones to space

During the third week in January, I visited space twice. On Wednesday, I went on an extreme mission to discover asteroids and think about their use as possible “way stations” on future space travels. On Friday, I went to Mars. My spaceship was the Southern Cayuga Central School District’s planetarium, and my guide was Heather Snyder, the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) coordinator for the district.
Before my travels began, Heather demonstrated her dashboard of screens and their codes that would launch our space travels. Heather explained that a link to the moon program only required 10 lines of code, while a link within the Mars program had 303 lines of code. She explained that she had worked with kindergarten students to introduce simple coding exercises when she was a kindergarten teacher. Faculty are developing coding curriculum for K-4 grades that will hopefully roll out when school returns to full sessions. These classes will build interest in high school coding classes taught by Mariel Shchneggenberger and Caitlin Rejman. This year, a 12-week robotics class taken by all eighth graders was focused on coding in general and building robots and coding them. Coding was another stepping stone to space, I realized.
Heather continued to prepare me for my travels. As I sat back and gazed into space, a giant ring of light appeared. It was surrounded by space debris — shattered asteroids and pieces of broken satellites and spacecrafts from earth floated endlessly throughout space. As the sixth grade class students entered with their teacher, Diane Kulus, I was already wondering about man’s environmental footprint in space.
Within minutes, Heather launched our group on our extreme mission among the asteroids. We joined men and woman in space who were preparing an asteroid to serve as a stepping stone for space travel. We would work together to use the water in the asteroid to establish a fueling way station, enabling earthlings to cross the entire solar system. Gravity did not deter us, and science would show us the way. As our 25-minute adventure ended and the lights returned, I realized that these students had been to space many more times than I. I needed their insight. “When you spend time in space, do you feel bigger or smaller.”
Emma Bailey’s hand flew up, “I feel smaller compared to all the huge things in space. All the big planets make me feel like a golf ball.” Melanie Myers and Tyler agreed: “Space is a bigger world. Everything is so big and we are so small.” Eli provided a bridge to our next subject: “I feel like I am small, but I can do big things.”
“What do you think about using the water in asteroids for fuel? Tell me more about water in space.” We agreed that our experiences on Earth for the last million years have prepared us to explore planets that are more than 4 billion years old. I asked if they thought we would do better with our natural resources in space than we have done on earth. A lively discussion on preventing earthlings from using up all the water in space followed. Melanie Myers cautioned, “You should know there is a lot of pollution around earth, and the astronauts have to be careful not to hit the junk.”
As a space novice, I asked my sixth-grade friends who had explored Mars the previous week if space travel changed their educational goals. Emma stated that while she has always loved and read about space, there were some other things she loved more. Melanie Myers prefers being in space to reading about it. Eli likes animals for study, and Cody still hopes to be a mechanical engineer or marine biologist. I pressed the issue with my next question: “Imagine a first grader at your school who has the potential to have made over 100 trips to space before they graduate. Will this change them?”
“It will change them because they have learned about space for so long and they are so into it, they will want to know more and more.”
“They will be more knowledgeable about space.”
“Every time they go there, they know more and more.”
“They will have an uncommon thing every month and might want to be an astronaut.”
“They might realize that a trip to the planetarium provides a space trip without danger or cost.”
The students wished me well on my Friday trip to Mars. They assured me it would be fun. They were right. “Destination Mars” introduced me to the global effort to explore the red planet. I flew through the International Space Station and followed rockets and a variety of vehicles that would take me far beyond the moon. I am now officially “Space Struck.”
As I was leaving the planetarium, I saw SCCSD Superintendent Patrick Jensen. I thanked him for his leadership in restoring the planetarium. He smiled, “It was a labor of love. It is always a joy to sit back, relax and see something bigger than yourself.” I could not agree more and look forward to the time when we can gather with family and friends and travel to new worlds.
Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.