Southern Cayuga Conversations: Stepping stones to space

Within minutes, Heather launched our group on our extreme mission among the asteroids. We joined men and woman in space who were preparing an asteroid to serve as a stepping stone for space travel. We would work together to use the water in the asteroid to establish a fueling way station, enabling earthlings to cross the entire solar system. Gravity did not deter us, and science would show us the way. As our 25-minute adventure ended and the lights returned, I realized that these students had been to space many more times than I. I needed their insight. “When you spend time in space, do you feel bigger or smaller.”

Emma Bailey’s hand flew up, “I feel smaller compared to all the huge things in space. All the big planets make me feel like a golf ball.” Melanie Myers and Tyler agreed: “Space is a bigger world. Everything is so big and we are so small.” Eli provided a bridge to our next subject: “I feel like I am small, but I can do big things.”