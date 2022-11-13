Southern Cayuga Conversations: Student group wants to break glass ceilings

I was delighted when Luke Carnicelli suggested I meet with a newly formed student organization 1st Amendment 1st Vote. I could not imagine a more perfect conversation for the month of November, when we would all be casting our votes — votes that could change power structures in our local, state and national governments.

A visit to the 1st Amendment 1st Vote website, 1sta1stv.org, provided an excellent overview: “1st A-1st V, Inc is a unique, interactive ‘outside-the-classroom’ enrichment program that aligns with NYS Social Studies Standards in offering opportunity for high school girls to engage in the U.S. political process by gaining knowledge and practicing skills to be active community citizens, and mount/support a campaign for elected office.” The website continued with the history of the First Amendment, the 1848 Declaration of Sentiments signed in Seneca Falls by 68 women and 32 men, and the 72-year wait before women could cast their ballots in the United States with the passage of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 18, 1920.

The group was attending a regional 1stA-1stV seminar the last week in October, and Acacia Phillips and Kaycee Simpson, the group’s faculty advisors, arranged for us to meet on Nov. 1 in Ms. Phillips’ classroom. I was introduced to five of the club’s members and we jumped into a discussion of their organization and what they had learned in the regional seminar:

“It is important to push our generation into claiming leadership and know the process for successful election. There are still glass ceilings, and we need to use our voices and actions to break barriers that keep us from leadership roles at all levels — from high school to local and national offices."

“It is critical that we know the history of the women who were leaders and broke barriers. We are so lucky to be living here, but I have so much to learn about the women who changed history. Who are our local strong women? Why are we not studying women more in our history classes? When will we reach equality in professional and governmental positions and realize equal pay for the same work?”

We looked at a photo of the group taken in front of Jane DeDecker’s monument “Ripples of Change” in Seneca Falls when they attended the 2022 National Women’s Hall of Fame induction that included Emily Howland — the elementary school’s namesake and benefactor:

“I really need to learn more about the women in this monument, Harriet Tubman, Martha Coffin Wright, Sojourner Truth and Laura Cornelius Kellogg (Oneida). I learned so much about Emily Howland working on the text for the book created by our school this year. I need to know about all the women who stood up for themselves and changed the course of history.”

“Our seminar brought us together with other central New York schools in Auburn, Geneva, Moravia, Seneca Falls, Skaneateles and Waterloo. It seems we have some serious catching up to do. One of our speakers talked about the stigma around feminism and that strong women are often given negative names and told that they are only trying to prove something when they protest and demand equality — implying that men don’t have to prove themselves to seek leadership and elected roles.”

“We need to overcome our fear of speaking out — beginning in our classrooms and community. This group gives me the support I need to overcome by reluctance to make my voice heard. I must realize that speaking my mind is not the same as being unfriendly.”

I asked the group if they could have anyone come and speak to their group who would they choose. There top three were Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michelle Obama and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I then asked who the women in their family or community were that used their voices to equal the playing field for women. They spoke of great-grandmothers who immigrated to this country, grandmothers who divorced unsupportive men and several aunts who had equal opportunities working for Cornell University.

Our session ended when I asked what would be an ideal 1stA-1stV morning announcement that would follow the students’ recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Listen up — there will be a test!

"We live in an area rich with history, a place that was the heart of abolition and women’s rights movements, but how much do we really know about the brave women that stood up and gave us the rights we have today? I ask you to dedicate a small amount of time today to focus on educating yourselves on the stories that history has glossed over. Pay attention, and learn, especially you boys." — Lia Bartolotta

"In light of October being anti-bullying month, respect is defined as 'a feeling of deep admiration for someone or something elicited by their abilities, qualities, or achievements.' Although your actions and words might seem small and unnoticed, you never know how they might be preserved. Think about a time when someone did the simplest gesture for you that made your day better. Showing your peers respect is as simple as it sounds, one small kind gesture can have the ability to make somebody's day. Think before you speak and understand that your one small action can play a big role in someone else's life." — Rachel Landon