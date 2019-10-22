“Everybody needs a buddy at recess. Nobody should be hanging out at cafeteria tables because they don’t have a friend who wants to play. We need this for new students especially. It’s hard to be the new kid in school.” This conversation began with the Emily Howland fifth and sixth grade Student Council in the winter of 2019 and continues today. A Buddy Bench sits in the playground area, but there is still work to be done.
Mark Johnson provided a history of the bench that included the 100% student-driven proposal sent to the head of school facilities early this year: “Dear Mr. Van Horn, we have a proposal for a Buddy Bench that will help everyone have a friend to play with at recess. We see kids outside with no one to play with, so we thought about a Buddy Bench. A Buddy Bench is place where someone can sit when feeling left out or lonely. You can sit and someone will come and invite you to play with them. We want kids to feel like they are not alone outside or anywhere.”
The proposal was reviewed by Mr. Van Horn and sent to Southern Cayuga Central School District Superintendent Patrick Jensen for final approval. During the 2019 school assembly that honored the graduating sixth graders, the proposal was introduced to the students. At the end of the introduction, Superintendent Jensen announced the Buddy Bench proposal was approved and he thanked the council for its vision and outstanding work.
My recent conversation with current sixth graders Ian Gentry, Paul Hayden, Grace Delaney, Owen Saville, Lindsey Kennedy, Taylar Gulliver, Lee’na Reyes and Brayden Dingy began with their memories of the proposal. Grace and Taylar said need for the bench hasn’t changed: “There are still students who don’t want to go out to recess and lots of students don’t know about how to use the buddy bench.” Grace discussed her original research in fifth grade that shaped the project. “Once we saw pictures of the bench, we began to brainstorm. We liked the idea of a rainbow of colors but didn’t want colors to be too overpowering.” Ian remembered that they wanted to make sure students would be comfortable sitting on the bench. After walking around the grounds of the school, athletic fields and play equipment, a map was drawn. The location was “between the basketball court and the tree. It’s going to be there because it is not shady and not sunny.” They recalled a script that introduced the bench on the morning announcements: “In the news today is the first day of our new Buddy Bench on the playground. A Buddy Bench is a bench where everyone can sit when feeling left out or lonely. You can sit and someone can come and invite you to play with them. At recess look at the Buddy Bench and if anyone is sitting there, ask them to play. ... We are Emily Howland and this is a great place to be.”
When I asked the students if the Buddy Bench was still working, they became reflective. They realized that many new students did not know about the purpose of the bench. “A bench is just a bench, unless you know how to use it.” A stream of ideas emerged. “We need to make more morning announcements. We could create signs for the bench to remind students to be a buddy to someone who is feeling lonely. We could make signs for new students’ lockers.” The energy of the conversation resulted in students asking teachers to let them take home Chromebooks so that they could present their ideas to me the next morning.
As we gathered the following morning, the students had developed ideas for signs and T-shirts. A list of ideas was shared — announcements, recognition of those who made new friends by using the bench, moving the location to a better place, signage for the bench and lockers. The students had talked about their plans at the Student Council meeting the previous night. They were ready to make sure the energy of the Buddy Bench was renewed. They smiled as they told me they would work on the bench for the next weeks and then I could return and sit on the bench and see what students told me about their experiences.
I left knowing that my next Southern Cayuga Conversation would begin on the Buddy Bench and that Emily Howland was a great place to be.