My conversation about summer jobs began when I saw Jeremy dressed in a work uniform cleaning lockers in the halls of the Southern Cayuga Central School: “Hey, Jeremy, I heard you got a job. How’s it going?”
Jeremy stopped for only a moment. He was clearly on the clock. “My laptop computer died. I needed to make money to buy a new one.” He smiled and returned to cleaning lockers. We agreed to meet at lunch and talk more.
I spotted Harold Van Horn, the district's head of building maintenance, and asked who supervised Jeremy. “I do,” Harold replied. “We usually don’t hire students, but Jeremy is working through a Cayuga County Action Program. It is just like the program that I began working in when I was his age. It was such a good experience for me, I couldn’t say no.” I sat down and Harold continued.
“I think it was my mother who told me about the summer job. I applied and began work in the maintenance group of Cato Meridian High School — the school I attended. My supervisor, Jim Vargason, explained that my job was cleaning windows, moving furniture, cleaning floors, dusting and getting gum off the desks. Because I was only 15, I could not operate heavy equipment.”
“I was great at crawling around on my hands and knees to clean hard-to-reach surfaces, and the older guys really appreciated this. I met for five minutes once a week with Mr. Vargason. He was friendly and kind, but also a stickler for detail. I quickly learned that if I didn’t do it right the first time, I would do it again. I was an extreme introvert and the independent work suited me. I still apply Mr. Vargason’s lesson in my work today. We pay attention to detail, take pride in our work and our team. We also greet everyone with a smile and remember that at the end of the day, it is kindness that is remembered.”
At lunch, Jeremy was eager to talk about his summer job. As I listened, I was struck by the uncanny similarity with Harold Van Horn’s story. “I think my mom found out about the job. I applied online and did an interview. I was really happy to be assigned to Southern Cayuga. As a student, I always thought Mr. Van Horn was a really nice guy. As a supervisor, I found him not only nice, but very helpful whenever I had a question. I like cleaning and once someone shows me how to do the job, I do it. I pay attention to detail. I am an introvert and I love listening to my music and cleaning an empty locker room. What I am finding now that I am back in school is that I am more meticulous about my schoolwork. I realize that no one likes a half-done assignment.”
I wondered how different teen jobs would be in the private sector. Dana Mandel, owner of Lifespan Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Speech and Language Pathology Services PLLC in King Ferry, talked with me about his teen summer employee Kelsey. “I first met her when she came to the office in February selling ads for (the Southern Cayuga) High School musical. I was immediately impressed with her dedication to the theater group, her sense of personal responsibility and her initiative in seeking me out. I told her that if she was interested in summer work to see me in May. Sure enough, in May she was back at the office with her resume. She completed the necessary work papers and was delighted to be trained by fellow teen employee, Cate Kopp. Kelsey is working this afternoon. I’ll make sure she has time to talk to you.”
That afternoon, I met Kelsey working on the grounds of the Lifespan office. She was wearing a Lifespan shirt and we sat on the porch to discuss her summer work. “I was so excited when Mr. Mandel told me about this job in February. The school musicals have benefited from his generosity for years. I began like any employee, filling out my working papers, reading the employee manual, maintaining a work log. I see myself working in the art field, but I have learned about health care this summer. As I file papers and clean areas shared by clients, I abide by the need for strict confidentiality of medical records. My job is a nice mix of inside and outside work.
“Mr. Mandel told me you work with him on the Anne Frank Tree Project. I was weeding the Anne Frank Tree this summer. We study the Holocaust in school. When I am here by myself, my learning is not the intensity of a lecture or class assignment. There is a calm that comes over me. The place is like a memoir.”
As with all Southern Cayuga Conversations, I am a richer person. I know that teaching kindness comes from many supervisors and changes the work environment. Learning pride in work transforms all aspects of our lives, and yes, we need to pay attention to detail. The Anne Frank Tree has been transformed for me by Kelsey’s analogy of memoir and invocation of calm. Summer jobs, like kindness, can change our lives.