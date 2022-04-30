Southern Cayuga Conversations: Teacher appreciation lasts a lifetime

Emily Howland (1827-1929) was a Cayuga County student, ground-breaking teacher, famous abolitionist, suffragette and lifelong supporter of education for everyone. In writing to a prospective teacher, Miss Emily captured the depth of a teacher’s impact: “We want not only the learning of schools, but a fine character. I regard the teacher’s personality and influence as important as the knowledge that she may impart. Not seldom all the spiritual uplift a child receives comes through the teacher.”

As the May 2-6 Teacher Appreciation Week approached, I wanted to talk to neighbors about the teachers who influenced their lives. I wanted to share Emily Howland’s quote and ask those most familiar with Emily Howland to tell me about a teacher that made a lasting change in their life.

I began with Felicity Miller, Emily Howland Elementary School secretary. Felicity is literally the first person you meet when you enter the school, and immediately you notice her British accent. I asked if she had a teacher qho changed her life and Felicity began, “I had Mrs. Philpot for two years in the sixth form (the last two years of high school in the United Kingdom) where we studied college level courses. Mrs. P was a French teacher. She was always so encouraging, had a huge heart, a keen sense of humor and a love of her subject. She absolutely brought the language alive by immersion. We were invited to her house for French dinners, and she took us on a trip to Paris where we put into practice our burgeoning use of the language. I ended up applying to live in Paris for my year abroad at university. I taught English as a new language to middle school students. The access to art museums, fresh baguettes and St. André cheese, walks along the canal and a ball at the opera gave richness and color to my life that will always be a part of me. I went on to study French language and literature with minor in art history for my degree. I often communicated to Mrs. P that she was a major part of the inspiration for this choice. She instilled a lifelong love of learning in me and gave me a deep appreciation for other cultures which informed a career in the arts. I am so grateful Mrs. P and all my teachers!”

I thanked Felicity and went to meet two friends, Ron and Trudy Buxenbaum, who were also familiar with Emily Howland’s school legacy and willing to share stories of important teachers. Ron’s story began in the spring of 1951: “I moved with my family from one of the largest schools in the United States, Forest Hills in New York City, to the village of Aurora where I enrolled as a sophomore at Sherwood Central School. I adapted quickly to the rural life and other farm activities. I had given no thought to life beyond graduation except to be a farmer. My English teacher, Mr. Rodney Ironside, took exception to my announced goal of becoming a dairy farmer. He apparently recognized some talent in me and recommended I consider another goal. As a result, I applied to Cornell as a candidate for a degree in animal science. I received my degree and still became a dairy farmer. Mr. Ironside left Sherwood soon after my graduation in 1953, but he never lost touch with us. Until his death he paid us visits, attended our 50th class reunion and corresponded. He was an inspiration to us all.”

Ron’s wife, Trudy Buxenbaum, graduated in 1956 from the Emily Howland Central School. She begins her story answering my question about the name of the school, “Ron’s class referred to their school as the Sherwood Central School, but I always called the school Emily Howland Central school. Both names were correct.” Trudy continued, “The class of 1956 was quite small with only 15 graduates. The rapport between teachers and students was close. When I was a freshman I had a science teacher, Mary Calamunci. She was young and quite strict. She became the advisor to our class and we later found out that she was only 30 years old when we graduated. As our advisor, she also became our friend with a long-lasting interest in the lives of our class. Our class watched as Miss Calamunci found the love of her life, Mr. Fitzgerald, in Aurora. After their marriage, our class invaded their new home late one night for a 'horning.'" Trudy responded when I asked what happened at a horning: “We all brought tin horns and other discordant instruments and serenaded the young couple. They laughed as hard as the students.

“I will always remember our teacher/guidance counselor, Kay Kanalley. She was responsible for encouraging me to continue my education after graduation. Not being academically at the top of my class, made me skeptical about college. Miss Kanalley persevered and I applied to Cortland State, was accepted, and became an elementary school teacher who returned to teach at Emily Howland School. I will always thank Emily as well as Miss Calamunci and Kay Kannalley.” Ron added, “Don’t forget Mr. Ironside.”

As I finish these three stories of teachers, I encourage each reader to think of the teacher that made a lasting difference in their life. Tell someone about this teacher and ask a current student to tell the story of their favorite teacher. We will remember to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with the knowledge that a teacher can literally impact the world for generations.

Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.

