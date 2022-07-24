Southern Cayuga Conversations: Telling the Emily Howland story

Emily Howland is being inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in September. How can we make sure that our students and their families have information about her? I know, let’s make a book!

We can have students work on the illustrations and text and print a copy for every family in the Southern Cayuga Central School System. I think it will have to be a picture book, so our youngest students can know the story. Let’s form a committee! We can do this!

This was the first conversation, and a committee was formed. Administrators and teachers continued the discussion, and a working team of five is coordinating the project that will result in a hardbound 32-page book distributed to all Southern Cayuga Central School families by the middle of September.

The title of the book is "Schools Are My Monuments: Emily Howland Loves to Learn." Our focus on Emily’s schools and learning was necessitated by the limits of 32 pages and supported by our research. Emily built the Sherwood Select School in 1882, which was described by a local newspaper as the one of the finest structures of its kind. A community member remarked to Emily, “You are building your monument,” and Emily eloquently replied, “I build a seat of learning where the sons and daughters of the land may seek knowledge. The monument that I would build shall not be of the material that knows decay; it shall be developed powers, deeper thought, higher aspirations, and broader, richer lives of useful service to their time and for the growth of the community.”

Our research began at the Howland Stone Store Museum in 2021. Materials for a biographical exhibit on Emily Howland created by the museum was purchased by the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project. It was exhibited in the spring of 2022 in the high school. Howland Stone Store Museum staff provided reading lists, documents and fact-checking for our text. Information on Emily’s personal education and her passion for providing “seats of learning” in the South before and after the Civil War transitioned into her work locally, from the Sherwood Select School to schools that bear her name.

As the text took shape, photos were collected for our student illustrations. Southern Cayuga art teachers, Tim Amory, Peter Bakija and Jacqueline Webster solicited art from their students. Emily Howland students gathered around the bell in front of the school to illustrate an artifact that has traveled from Howland schools for the past 120 years. Mrs. Webster told students of Emily’s love of botanical drawing, and they produced images of leaves for the book. Students in Mr. Armory and Mr. Bakija’s class captured Emily Howland throughout her life as she learned and wrote about education. Schools and student populations came to life under student pencils, pens and brushes.

Throughout the process, Emily’s words inspired the committee and the students who worked on the book. The book opens with a welcome to the reader.

"Emily Howland, who is she? A hero, she be, to very many! Our beloved school bears her name, 'twas her love for learning that gained her fame. And as she enters the Hall of Fame, we honor her commitment and sing her praise, for Emily dedicated her life to educating."

I urge you to read the paragraph above aloud. Are you asking yourself what is that rhythm? Let me introduce you to Lia Bartolotta, the daughter of our ninth and 10th grade English teacher Christine Bartolotta. Lia enrolled in the Southern Cayuga Central School two years ago. Lia wants to be a writer, and when her honors English teacher Elishia Hoatland asked if any students wanted to rewrite the draft for the Emily Howland book into iambic pentameter, Lia took the challenge. We are all delighted that thanks to Lia, our text mirrors the writing of Shakespeare and other classics.

Our final steps centered on the printing process, costs and fundraising. Jacobs Press in Auburn worked with the group and was chosen to print the book. Once the cost was known, fundraising began and ended with one single request. The project delighted John and Marie Dentes of Aurora, who immediately wrote a check to cover printing expenses. The Dentes family stands with our Southern Cayuga school community in our belief in the power of new generations who are inspired by heroes like Emily Howland and will follow in their footsteps. We all believed in the power of the book to tell Emily Howland’s story and we join to celebrate as Emily Howland joins the ranks of women in the National Women’s Hall of Fame the weekend of Sept. 23-25.