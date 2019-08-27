Bill Castle is a teacher, playwright, performer and novelist. I could hardly wait to meet him and talk about his writing process and the upcoming programs he would be presenting at the Aurora Free Library on Sunday, Sept. 15. I had read his book, "It Was and It Was Not So," three times. And each time I discovered something new in a character or turn of phrase that I admired and wanted to discuss. I had managed to trim my interview questions to three, but was open to letting the conversation take its own path.
I was not disappointed. After two hours, I understood that Bill Castle would be just the teacher I would want if I were beginning to write, or if I had a manuscript tucked in my desk. I also wanted to read "It Was and Was Not So" again. Most importantly, Bill made me realize that writing a novel is itself a series of conversations.
Bill advised that the first conversation before writing is personal — "what do I want to say or explore?" "It Was and It Was Not" began as a simple look at the point in time when an old man is losing his words and still remembers when he was a child learning the same words. The many voices of Billy Calvin emerged in this first conversation with himself about his book — an old man, baby, toddler, young child. These voices loved and depended on words to understand themselves and the world around them. Bill Castle wanted to explore language acquisition and language loss.
The writer’s second conversation is with the characters. Billy Calvin before the age of 3 begins to grapple with the word “dead.” Adults don’t realize how early children begin to grapple with some of life’s biggest mysteries. In chapters nine to 20 of the novel, Billy struggles to understand “father,” and when he is separated from the family, begins to grow emotionally and intellectually. Bill Castle commented on the ease in writing these chapters. As the writing progressed, the balance of voices blended with the passage of time and the story moved seamlessly from the present to the past as the plot unfolded.
A third and ongoing conversation is with other writers. Bill’s conversations with Writers & Books and Night Writers provided many ideas, some more helpful than others. When told to “not fall in love with your words," Bill realized that he needed to ignore this advice. His story was all about words. When told that “you can’t tell any other emotional story than your own,” the idea liberated his story. As he explored the emotions around words like “dead” and “trouble,” Bill was empowered and his emotional memories of family and friends created a story that rings true to any reader.
After a novel is completed, there are conversations with readers. They occur in email (itwasandwasnotso@gmail.com), on an author’s website and in a variety of personal contacts. Emails from readers commented on how certain characters in the book touched them. Bill could not create an insignificant person, even ones peripheral to the plot. Readers reminisced about learning to read, words that fascinated them, and stories from their childhood. Bill discussed his novel with high school writing students in Pittsburgh. Students noted how Jack and Cappie were almost exactly opposite Billy in character. They believed that it was the differences that drew the boys together as friends. Students also pointed out an unintended theme of “blue” in the novel. Readers remind writers that what they put on a page is only a fragment of what they know, and readers can often connect dots that were invisible to the author.
Our Southern Cayuga Conversation with Bill Castle continues. You can borrow the book at any public library. If you can't already tell, you have to own this book: It is on sale at the Aurora Free Library, as well as online. I hope to see you at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Morgan Opera House to watch Bill Castle perform elements of "It Was and It Was Not So" that will be followed with a conversation with the author. At 3:30 p.m., a writers’ workshop will be held in the Aurora Free Library. I can be reached at elaine.meyers4@gmail.com for questions, and please visit aurorafreelibrary.org/events/bill-castle for more information. A conversation with a book that touches your heart will never end.