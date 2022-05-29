Southern Cayuga Conversations: The fairest book fair in the land

Once upon a time in the land of Southern Cayuga, a new librarian began her work. Her name was Carissa Smith and most of her time was spent in the kingdom of the Middle and High School Lbrary, but she was always ready to help in the Emily Howland Elementary School. It was her first year in the school and she helped celebrate Emily Howland’s birthday in December 2021. She looked forward to the Book Fair for students in kindergarten through eighth grade that would take place the first week in May 2022. She corresponded with the kingdom of Scholastic Book Fairs and made plans for the Fairest Book Fair in the Land.

Lady Librarian Carissa knew that she would need many helpers for the Book Fair. She knew that a Book Fair would only be fair if every child could get a book, regardless of what was in their family treasure chests. Two Lady Librarians came to her assistance. Lady Lisa Semenza of Hazard Library and Lady Sandy Groth of Aurora Free Library provided a $5 voucher for every student who would attend the fair. This treasure was provided by the Rosen Foundation, which believed that all children needed access to books and books in their own homes. The next to arrive were those who celebrated Anne Frank and her horse chestnut tree on the school grounds. The Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project contributed $400 to the special All for Books fund. It was assured that every child would get a book — it would be a Fair Book Fair!

When the boxes of books and signs began to arrive, Lady Librarian Carissa realized that to be the fairest, her books and library had to be beautiful. She began to move furniture — piling up chairs and spreading tables around the library. As she opened the boxes, she removed signs that helped her separate books into a variety of categories for all her readers — Facts, Stats and More, Favorite Characters, Life Can Be Funny, Picture Books, Chapter Books and Fearless. She arranged books face out so that everyone could begin by judging a book by its cover. When her work was complete, the library glimmered in the new light of the Book Fair.

There was a third component of fairness to be met before the Southern Cayuga schools could earn the title fairest in the land — attendees who were the happiest fair shoppers of all. The first students to arrive were in kindergarten, and a young girl ran to the Facts, Stats and More section and found a book on minerals that included sample minerals. She was the first in line to purchase her book, saying, “I found the best book ever and I can take it home today!” Another early shopper was Emily Howland Principal Boyan Mnahoncak, whose face and full basket of books revealed her happiness. Another happy kindergarten student found a perfect book and declared, “This is the best day of my life — except for my 6th birthday party that was last Saturday.” An older boy walked among the books until Volunteer Lady Elaine asked if she could help. “I’m not much of a reader, but I would like this book. It is the one in the room I want to take home.” In a flash, the book was his.

As students, administrators and teachers shopped throughout the week, attendance could only be fair if everyone in the community had time to shop. Wednesday night was open to the public and featured all the books, an opportunity to contribute to the All for Books fund, and awesome raffles to win bags of books. The Towne family was one of the winners of the bag of books and could not have been happier. Volunteer Elaine loved watching students take journals as well as books knowing that reading and writing went hand in hand in the Kingdom of Literacy. Both cash registers rang happily and Lady Carissa watched with glee as the purchases and donations brought sales into the thousands. Lady Carissa knew that sales would mean more money for books for classrooms and for students to take home for summer reading.

Like most tales, this ends in a happy surprise. Librarian Carissa exceeded financially in her pursuits for fairness for all. Her Book Fair was the most successful ever, far exceeding the original goal of $3,789. Total sales amounted to $9,575, resulting in earnings of $4,787 in Scholastic dollars. She used the money to buy new books for elementary teachers’ classroom libraries and for books to go home for summer reading. There was also so much left in the All for Books account that another 245 books were available for students to take home for summer reading.

And as you all now know, it was the Fairest Book Fair of Them All.

Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.

