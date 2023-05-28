Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On Thursday, April 27, selected junior and senior English and chemistry students from Southern Cayuga High School met with author and environmentalist Dr. Sandra Steingraber (http://steingraber.wpengine.com). Dr. Steingraber provided students with her article “It's Alive! In Defense of Underground Organisms” to read prior to their conversation. The article introduced students to a key question: “What if we knew that the planet’s mineral underworld was actually an ecosystem?” They also learned that Sandra Steingraber was the recipient of the 2011 Heinz Award and used her prize money to fight against fracking in New York state. They also knew her as one of Robert Shetterly’s Americans Who Tell the Truth (https://americanswhotellthetruth.org/portraits/sandra-steingraber).

Sandra stood comfortably before the students and began with the story of her life. Sandra was adopted and, as a teenager, began the search for her biological family. Her search was intensified when she learned that she had bladder cancer. Her birth parents had information about her early environment, as well as any family history of cancer. Her search uncovered a cancer cluster in her hometown in central Illinois and a serious coverup to mask the exposure to toxic chemicals used in the area. Bladder cancer is considered a quintessential environmental cancer.

In addition to finding her family Sandra needed to find her voice, and knew that poetry and the language of literature were essential in this process. Throughout her formal academic education Sandra studied both biological science and poetry. Sandra began to talk about characters in Shakespeare and quoted an angry Julius Caesar: “O, pardon me, thou bleeding piece of earth, That I am meek and gentle with these butchers! That ever lived in the tide of times. Woe to the hand that shed this costly blood!” Then Shakespeare’s Oedipus joined the biblical Moses in their declarations that everyone has the right to know the truth about their parents and their earth.

Sandra left Shakespeare momentarily to discuss the history of Marcellus shale and the evidence for an underworld ecosystem. She summoned us to listen to a poem that was written in a hip-hop style. She began “A Poem for the Marcellus”:

Marcellus below us. Marcellus below us.

Marcellus, tell us, who are you?

Older than fishes. Older than spinal cord and bone and the green day of trees.

Older than pollen dust, than seeds. Bedrock of grief.

She continued as everyone in the room leaned forward and began to breathe the rhythm of her words. The silence at the end of her poem held the room. Sandra smiled and offered final details on her battle to stop the use of fossil fuels and make a commitment to renewable energy sources of wind, water and sun.

When she finished, the student questions and comments began. A young woman said her poetry told the Marcellus story in a way that created pictures and emotional understanding of the problem, as well as bringing both science and history into the discussion. A second student empathized with Sandra’s cancer and the fight to manage health and high school without discouragement: “I have a rare disease and find that sometimes I just get exhausted with bloodwork, tests and feeling that I have to deal with this and find my own voice and identify.”

Sandra nodded, “I am shy, but my cancer made me brave. We need to take the health impact of fossil fuels to the public. We are the people who suffer the impact with a variety of diseases — asthma, strokes, cancer and heart attacks lead the list.

The next question took us to Germany: “I just read that Germany was going to do away with its nuclear power plants. What do you think of this.” Sandra acknowledged the complexity of the question. “I think that building new nuclear power plants is counterproductive to solving the climate crisis: nuclear power plants are too expensive and take too long to become operational. We should not build any more of them. They suck away money that could be used to deploy renewables, which is a far better investment.”

Another student asked, “The economics of fossil fuels interests me — simple supply and demand. If the United States converted all our energy to renewable sun, wind and water, wouldn’t other countries still want to purchase fossil fuel?” Sandra and students discussed the issue of supply and demand and the impact of a fossil fuel glut on the market. Time allowed for one final question: “What capital would be needed to go immediately to renewable energy in this country.” Sandra cited the work of Mark Jacobson at Stanford and encouraged us to visit The Solutions Project at thesolutionsproject.org.

The time for the discussion had ended. We were reluctant to end a conversation that seemed to have just begun. Sandra ended our session, “Now is the time to play the 'Save the World Symphony.' It is a vast orchestral piece, and you are but one musician. You are not required to play a solo, but you are required to know what instrument you hold and play as well as you can. Because in the end, the environment is not just something else to worry about. It is connected to all the things we already worry about — our children, our health, our homeland — and love with all our hearts.”

All who read and listen to Sandra are prepared to join the orchestra and let our symphony begin.