Southern Cayuga Conversations: Truthful Americans still inspire students

The students then imagined a meeting with one of the truthful Americans. Shawn and Ben wanted to meet John Lewis. Shawn began, “I want to ask him how he got himself in the position he was in then. I want to know how he found the courage to do what he did and what were his greatest challenges and successes.” Ben continued, “I admire his patience and ability to nonviolently challenge systems of oppression. He rightfully questioned why our nation couldn’t serve its members equally and worked to ameliorate the issue through coordination and compromise.”

Julia returned to Zyahana Bryant for her imagined meeting: “I would like to know how she found the courage to organize a petition and go up against such a large force at such a young age. I want to know how her activism impacted her daily life and how she was able to organize a large movement.”

We reflected on possible lessons from spending time with the exhibit and website, americanswhotellthetruth.org. Shawn began, “The one thing I learned is don't be afraid to speak up. Speak up for what is right and what needs to be done, what you believe is going to be for the greater good and be beneficial for everybody.”