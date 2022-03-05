Southern Cayuga Conversations: We love to read and discover

Emily Howland Elementary School celebrated I Love to Read Month and explored the power of books, discussion and writing throughout the month of February.

February events included meeting authors, listening to books read by guest readers and talking about the books they love and the ones they can’t wait to read. Our February conversations reveal that I Love to Read Month provided teachers, volunteers and students new ways to interpret both the printed page and the world around them. As our photos reveal, our students did not stop reading when school was dismissed for winter break. They love to read throughout the year.

On Feb. 8, virtual author visits and book distribution were coordinated by Hazard and Aurora libraries, provided by a Rosen library grant. The visits featured award-winning author Sandra Markle. Ms. Markle delighted students with her invitation to become “science detectives” and solve some intriguing mysteries with her. Since Markle was streaming from her home, she was able to present chemical experiments she normally isn’t able bring to schools. She told behind-her-book stories and allowed time for students to ask her questions. Another advantage of the “home” virtual visits was a look inside her book closet, a large closet displaying her 200 published titles plus surprising souvenirs from her worldwide explorations.

Reading specialist Stacey Gavurnik shared her observations about the virtual author visits: “I know in the kindergarten classroom students were very intrigued by the science experiments, and one boy was excited to see one of Sandra's books in the classroom. The second and third graders also liked the experiments. Student favorites included Markle sticking her finger in a glass of water and her finger not getting wet and watching a bar of soap put into the microwave for a minute where it expanded. A third grader liked when Sandra showed her book closet and all the books that she has written.” Stacey enjoyed listening to Markle’s adventure in Antarctica while studying penguins and offered a powerful insight: “This visit sent a good message to students — showing that writing is important in the content areas of science and social studies as well as language arts.”

From Feb. 9 to Feb. 18, guest readers visited every classroom to read and discuss books chosen by school librarian Carissa Smith. The titles celebrated Black history and the value of diversity in many aspects of our community. Mary Jo Granger was a guest reader for the second grades and observed, “I was struck by several things. First, they were very attentive, many eager to answer questions, and the majority claiming to like reading. They giggled appropriately at kid-friendly parts of the story lost to me and responded quickly to cues set forth by their teachers whose combined sensitivity, gentleness and professionalism impressed me. I read 'Hello Goodbye Dog' by Maria Gianferrai and Patrice Barton and the kids reacted warmly and appreciatively to both the dog as main character and the dog’s dilemma of finding a way to go to school with his owner. They liked illustrations of the dog being silly, playful, loving — and, I’m embarrassed to say, I missed what I saw as a cute image of the dog moping over being excluded was, instead, seen as a very sad thing by the kids. They sobered right up when I pointed to that picture. Alert kids.”

Mary Crosley read "A Kid is a Kid" by Sara O’Leary: “I asked my first classroom what they like to play and found that soccer and basketball were their top two. When we got to a picture of kids skipping rope, they said they liked to skip rope but were not good at it. What I discovered in my last classroom was that half the class liked playing chess — amazing for first grade."

Black History Month titles included two fiction titles, "Dragons in a Bag" by Zetta Elliott and "Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky" by Kwame Mbalia. "Dragons in a Bag" was perfectly described in a starred Kirkus review: “a chapter-book fantasy with an urban setting, and array of brown-skinned magic wielders, and a loveable Black protagonist.” Fourth graders could not wait to learn more about Jaxon’s adventures and how he managed to move dragons between the worlds of magic and daily life. "Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky" blended well with the sixth graders’ study of mythology. The unique contribution of Mbalia’s book is that the mythology characters come from African and African-American folklore. Many students already knew of John Henry, High John the Conqueror and Brer Bear, Fox and Rabbit. Many students were reading Rick Riordan’s fantasy series based on Greek and Roman myths and enjoyed knowing that Riordan and Mbalia were friends. My favorite moment in the visit was when High John the Conqueror was about to speak. The text told us that drumbeats always announced High John and without missing a beat, the class began to tap using their hands on their desks a perfect jazz beat as I read High John’s words.

The fifth-grade title, "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly, introduces Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson and Christine Darden, four African-American women who participated in some of NASA’s greatest successes. John Glenn would not go into orbit unless these four “human computers” assured him that they personally had done the calculations. Before reading from the book, Elizabeth Stilwell asked the fifth graders to look for surprises and injustices. She recounted, “They were surprised that people were called ‘computers’ because they computed the math problems, and that Black computer teams and white computer teams worked in separate offices even though they were working on the same problems. When we got to the subject of injustices, they were shocked that Black people weren’t allowed to share water fountains, go to movies, restaurant or schools with, or marry a white person, and that the Black women computers were not allowed to go to meetings with their team which was all white men, and could not sign their names to the projects or reports.”

All guest readers reported that they could have talked longer and that the student energy was inspiring. I believe the energy comes from the growth inherent in honest sharing of important topics. Reading is a first step in so many discoveries. Some love February valentines, but I just want another good book.

Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.

