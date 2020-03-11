Southern Cayuga Conversations: We love to read

The hearts and red shirts at Emily Howland Elementary School announced I Love to Read Month. While students are engaged in reading throughout the year, February is a month filled with unique events that promote insights and conversations about the joy of reading. The month began with guest readers visiting classrooms to share books.
Howard Nelson arrived with four book choices: “The kids chose 'A Chair for My Mother' by Vera B. Williams, about a girl and her family's experience of a house fire and finding a new home, with the girl saving up the money to buy the chair in the title. They were very attentive listeners and asked a lot of good questions, especially when I mentioned that I had lost my house to a fire a few years back.”
Sally Otis introduced the fourth grade to Elizabeth Cady Stanton with "Elizabeth Leads the Way" by Tanya Lee Stone: “My first question after greeting the children was, ‘What happened 100 years ago this year?’ One child knew the answer. Women got the right to vote! After reading the book, we discussed that at that time women did not have rights to own property, to vote, to make most decisions that we take for granted today. Elizabeth Cady said she would marry Mr. Stanton and take his name but would also keep her maiden name. He agreed. We then talked about the Underground Railroad when it was mentioned in the story. The children were curious about this and expressed interest in seeing a house where people were hidden. Harriet Tubman was mentioned, and we talked about her part in bringing slaves to freedom.”
I entered the fourth grade with "Hidden Figures: The True Story of the Four Black Women and the Space Race" by Margot Shetterly. I asked students what they knew about space travel and found that they couldn’t wait to learn more about Mars and would happily take a trip to outer space. We read the book, stopping to discuss pictures and questions posed by the story of the four “computers” — Dorothy Vaughn, Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson and Christine Darden — who worked for NASA and were crucial to our country’s success in space. We discussed the barriers faced by women and black people in the 1940s, '50s and '60s in our country and marveled at the brilliance, courage and persistence of the four women as they integrated into the space program. We agreed that John Glenn was smart to have Katherine check the machine computer’s trajectory with her own math before he blasted off into space to circle the Earth.
Arline Clair and Nancy Hart read from Louisa May Alcott’s "Little Women." They shared that the book has never been out of print since first published in 1868, and that it was the favorite of President Theodore Roosevelt. At the end of the 19th century, "Little Women" appeared on a list of “top 20 books for boys.” Students discussed what made a book a “boy’s book” or a “girl’s book,” and agreed that the title wasn’t a clue. “Harry Potter, a boy’s book — really?!” The students felt that every individual needed to choose the books they wanted to read. Then they settled down to listen to the March sisters and Laurie have fun at “Camp Laurence.”
As February progressed, classroom doors were decorated with favorite book covers, and favorite book titles appeared on student lockers. On Drop Everything and Read Day, the whole school was dressed in “Got Book?” shirts or other red attire. The halls never looked as festive or were as quiet as when teachers and students dropped everything to read. The month ended with a family books and breakfast. Families gathered at 7:30 on a very snowy morning in the Emily Howland gymnasium — over 140 students, siblings, parents and grandparents strong. Food was provided by a Hazard Library grant from the Rosen Library Fund, and the school’s literacy committee arrived early to set up the food and sign-in table.
I talked to families about their reading. Landon was with his mother and stepfather and had just graduated to reading chapter books. “I love them because they take longer to read, and I have to pay attention to what is happening to the main character — like Wimpy Kid and Captain Underpants.” The McKee family discussed how first grader Natalie was just beginning to read with ease; her third grade brother, Emmett, said he couldn’t survive without the books on the two shelves in his bedroom; and fourth grader Raymond agreed that books were taking over their room, but "Star Wars" books were the best on the shelves. The Johnson twins, Daniel and Kyleigh, agreed that they read to learn: “I learn lots of history in books. I love the 'I Survived' series and know about the American Revolution, Pearl Harbor, World War II and Jackie Robinson.”
As I moved to the bleachers, I saw more twins — second grade fraternal twins Jon and Marc were with their aunts who were identical twins. The boys had very different reading tastes. Jon read about snakes, monkeys, giraffes, fish and turtles. Marc read about space. I asked Marc if I gave him a spaceship if he would use it. His immediate reply: “Yes! And I would fly to Titan.” His aunts and I looked at each other questioningly. Marc immediately realized the adults had no idea what Titan meant. “Titan is one of Saturn’s moons. What do you want to know about it?”
As I helped clean up after Books and Breakfast, I couldn’t help smiling when I thought of Marc and how I had learned about space from this second grade reader. If you love to read, you also love to learn. Hanging out with readers will always be one of my favorite ways to learn — in February and throughout the year.
Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.