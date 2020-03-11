Southern Cayuga Conversations: We love to read

Howard Nelson arrived with four book choices: “The kids chose 'A Chair for My Mother' by Vera B. Williams, about a girl and her family's experience of a house fire and finding a new home, with the girl saving up the money to buy the chair in the title. They were very attentive listeners and asked a lot of good questions, especially when I mentioned that I had lost my house to a fire a few years back.”

Sally Otis introduced the fourth grade to Elizabeth Cady Stanton with "Elizabeth Leads the Way" by Tanya Lee Stone: “My first question after greeting the children was, ‘What happened 100 years ago this year?’ One child knew the answer. Women got the right to vote! After reading the book, we discussed that at that time women did not have rights to own property, to vote, to make most decisions that we take for granted today. Elizabeth Cady said she would marry Mr. Stanton and take his name but would also keep her maiden name. He agreed. We then talked about the Underground Railroad when it was mentioned in the story. The children were curious about this and expressed interest in seeing a house where people were hidden. Harriet Tubman was mentioned, and we talked about her part in bringing slaves to freedom.”