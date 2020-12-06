Southern Cayuga Conversations: Who students are thankful for

My conversation began with a question that is often asked at this time of year: “Who are you thankful for and why?” At my request, Elishia Hoatland posed the question to her English classes. Within two days of my request, I received 28 responses from Southern Cayuga High School students. The responses thoughtfully expressed the familiar gratitude for family and friends. They also capture the unique time of COVID-19, and the changes brought to both school and the holiday by the pandemic.
As always, I honor the voices of the students and give thanks for their eloquence and insights on family and friends:
“I am thankful for my family because they support me in everything I do.”
“My family because we can fight all day but when the dust clears and when it comes time when we need to stand together, we will.”
“I am thankful for all my siblings who drive me crazy but make life so much more fun. I am thankful for all my nieces and nephews who give me snuggles all hours of the day. I am thankful for my grandparents who teach me the value of life and teach me about the good old days. I am thankful for my father who has always taught me to do the right thing and has always pushed me to achieve my goals and do better. And I am very thankful for my mother. She is the strongest person I know and she is my number one best friend. She has always been there for me and has seen and gone through so much but somehow always finds the good when all I see is the bad.”
“I am thankful for my family, but especially my mom for making this time we have together meaningful.”
“I am thankful for my friends for hanging out with me all summer and for helping me with homework when I need it.”
“My friends, the way we push each other to be better than we were yesterday, and the constant support and reliability we have between us.”
The unique challenges of 2020 were captured by many students:
“I am thankful for my family members and friends because you never know if they will still be here.”
“I am thankful that I can go see my aunt in Marathon because we go every year, but this year is different.”
“I am thankful for musicians for making these trying times more tolerable.”
“This Thanksgiving, I am thankful for all my amazing teachers who come into school every day so we might be able to go to school at least a couple times a week, instead of suffering through fully remote learning.”
“For the people who are working hard to stop COVID-19.”
“This Thanksgiving, I am thankful that my family has managed to stay safe and that I am able to connect with and see my friends at school.”
Ben Stiadle combined family and the unique world of 2020 in his reflection on his mother: “I am thankful to be with my caring and nurturing mother. As a remote-only student, it is difficult at times to deal with the lack of social interaction. I miss hanging out with my classmates and long for the days when I could attend school alongside my friends. However, it is certainly reassuring to know my mother strives to provide for our family and works hard each and every day to ensure we will remain financially sound. Furthermore, she helps me feel human when it seems as though I am isolated from other students in a distant world. With all of the external pressures compounding such a bizarre situation, just talking with someone who understands your situation is a powerful stress reliever. She taught me to cook, encourages me academically and supported my athletic development when I ran cross-country and track. She pushed me to believe in myself and evaluate all angles of life with a flexible mindset. Most importantly, she has consistently emboldened me to put forth my best effort and never pass up an available opportunity.”
I want to thank all the students in Ms. Hoatland’s classes. Sharing your voices with the larger community will spark many to continue the conversations on both gratitude and loss during this unique time. As I look at Ben and his mother, I know that the bonds of family are lasting and give thanks. To end with the words of another student, “For family because we all are together no matter the distance.”
Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!