Southern Cayuga Conversations: Who students are thankful for

Ben Stiadle combined family and the unique world of 2020 in his reflection on his mother: “I am thankful to be with my caring and nurturing mother. As a remote-only student, it is difficult at times to deal with the lack of social interaction. I miss hanging out with my classmates and long for the days when I could attend school alongside my friends. However, it is certainly reassuring to know my mother strives to provide for our family and works hard each and every day to ensure we will remain financially sound. Furthermore, she helps me feel human when it seems as though I am isolated from other students in a distant world. With all of the external pressures compounding such a bizarre situation, just talking with someone who understands your situation is a powerful stress reliever. She taught me to cook, encourages me academically and supported my athletic development when I ran cross-country and track. She pushed me to believe in myself and evaluate all angles of life with a flexible mindset. Most importantly, she has consistently emboldened me to put forth my best effort and never pass up an available opportunity.”