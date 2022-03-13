Southern Cayuga County author releases new book

Mary Kay Worth, a former superintendent of the Southern Cayuga Central School District, has published another book, "A Lucky Stone Day."

Worth described the book as "a real good, feel good story" in a news release.

"Stones with holes in them are marveled at and many will recognize illustrations in the book as they tease out Aurora, New York, and Long Point State Park," she said.

Worth previously released "Hey Elephant! Where Are You?" a children's book inspired by her 2014 trip to Swaziland in Africa and an encounter she had with an elephant there.

For more information, visit marykayworthofficial.com.

