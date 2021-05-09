Southern Cayuga County festival canceled, but museum remains open

The Genoa Historical Association has announced that the annual Wheat Harvest Festival will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the association's Rural Life Museum will be open to the public by appointment, and will hold small outdoor and online events throughout the spring and summer.

The museum, located at 920 Route 34B in King Ferry, will be open to the public between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays as well. Masks are required inside the museum.

For more information, call (315) 364-8202 or visit facebook.com/genoahistorical.

