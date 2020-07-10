Southern Cayuga County library schedules summer of virtual programs

Hazard Library in Poplar Ridge is taking its summer programming virtual, beginning with videos from storyteller Diane Edgecomb that will be available on the library's Facebook page at facebook.com/hazardlibrary association and hazardlibrary.org.
The library will also host a Virtual Ukulele Camp beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, via Zoom. It will be led by Jim Van Arsdale and Perform 4 Purpose, and ukuleles and other instruments will be provided and available for pickup from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17.
Additional programs are as follows:
• Thursday, July 16: "Once Upon a Fairytale" with Diane Edgecomb
• Tuesday, July 21: "The Ice Sorceress" with the Science Tellers on Zoom
• Thursday, July 23: Musical kickoff with Two of a Kind on Zoom
• Tuesday, July 28: Pirate navigation with Capt. Jack
• Thursday, July 30: Songwriting workshop with Story Laurie on Zoom
• Tuesday, Aug. 4: "Wild About Water" with Ira McIntosh on Zoom
• Thursday, Aug. 6: Storytelling workshop with Diane Edgecomb (recorded)
• Tuesday, Aug. 11: Kitchen science with Teresa Schickler on Zoom
• Thursday, Aug. 13: Art workshop with Sonjia Turner on Zoom (materials provided)
• Tuesday, Aug. 18: Folktale superheroes with Diane Edgecomb
• Thursday, Aug. 20: End of summer program with music by Tom Sieling on Zoom
All programs are free and open to all ages. Registration is required for Zoom programs by emailing librarian@hazardlibrary.org.
For more information about the library's summer reading programs, visit hazardlibrary.org/home/summer-reading-programs.
