Southern Cayuga County library schedules summer of virtual programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hazard Library in Poplar Ridge is taking its summer programming virtual, beginning with videos from storyteller Diane Edgecomb that will be available on the library's Facebook page at facebook.com/hazardlibrary association and hazardlibrary.org.

The library will also host a Virtual Ukulele Camp beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, via Zoom. It will be led by Jim Van Arsdale and Perform 4 Purpose, and ukuleles and other instruments will be provided and available for pickup from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17.

Additional programs are as follows:

• Thursday, July 16: "Once Upon a Fairytale" with Diane Edgecomb

• Tuesday, July 21: "The Ice Sorceress" with the Science Tellers on Zoom

• Thursday, July 23: Musical kickoff with Two of a Kind on Zoom

• Tuesday, July 28: Pirate navigation with Capt. Jack

• Thursday, July 30: Songwriting workshop with Story Laurie on Zoom

• Tuesday, Aug. 4: "Wild About Water" with Ira McIntosh on Zoom

• Thursday, Aug. 6: Storytelling workshop with Diane Edgecomb (recorded)