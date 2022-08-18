Southern Cayuga County museums to host talks on 19th century topics

A pair of museums in southern Cayuga County will host free talks on 19th century topics on Sunday, Aug. 21:
• "Cayuga County's 19th Century Boom in Women Doctors" will be the subject of a program from 4 to 5 p.m. at Opendore, 2978 Route 34B, Sherwood. Presenter Karen Bove will cover 10 women who became doctors in the area during that time, what led them to medical school, how they practiced and more. A volunteer at the Cayuga County Historian's Office, Bove worked at the Seward House Museum for 20 years, where she developed an interest in local history. She is originally from Seneca Falls, and has taught high school and college English. For more information, visit howlandstonestore.org.
• The Frontenac Historical Society & Museum will present a program, "The Beginnings of Business," at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. Claire Morehouse will talk about Union Springs in the 1800s, when it was a growing hub of trade and industry. Refreshments will be served. The museum is located at 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs. For more information, visit frontenacmuseum.org.
