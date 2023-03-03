After two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern Cayuga Wider Parish Lenten Series is returning this season.

The following programs are scheduled:

• 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5: Andy Simkin speaks on the legal challenges surrounding aging at King Ferry Presbyterian Church, 8821 Route 90, King Ferry. Followed by soup dinner at 5 p.m.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12: Mathew Bienkowicz, Hospice of the Central New York and the Finger Lakes chaplain, presents "Hospice: Something Old and Something New" at the United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main St., Aurora. Followed by light refreshments.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19: Personal trainer Jennifer Ringwood teaches basic exercises to improve quality of life at Trinity United Church of Christ, 163 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Followed by soup dinner at 5 p.m.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26: "How Pet Therapy Helps Seniors" at Scipioville Presbyterian Church, 3428 Route 34B, Scipio Center. Followed by light refreshments at 5 p.m.

All programs are free and open to the public.