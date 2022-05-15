Southern Cayuga parish reschedules Lenten Series

The Southern Cayuga Wider Parish has rescheduled its 2022 Lenten Series, "Creation, Celebration, Responsibility," due to COVID-19.

The series will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22, with the Rev. Shannan Vance-Ocampo at Scipioville Presbyterian Church, 3428 Route 34B, Scipio Center.

It will continue with Kip Coerper talking about caring for creation locally at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main St., Aurora.

The last event will see Sechem Sam of the Bear Clan of the Cayuga Nation talking about the connection First Nation people have with the earth at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 163 Cayuga St., Union Springs

All events in the series are free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served. Events will also be available on Zoom.

