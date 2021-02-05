Southern Cayuga read plans February discussions

The Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project will host a Community Read and/or Watch featuring "Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?" by Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum.

Community members are invited to read the book and or watch Dr. Tatum's recent panel discussion with Wells College about inclusivity and the importance of having meaningful conversations about race. Complimentary copies of the book are available at the Aurora Free Library and Hazard Library. The panel discussion can be viewed at sc-read.org.