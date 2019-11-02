On October 19th, the Southern Cayuga Soccer Club worked in a joint effort with the members of the Scipio Volunteer Fire Department on a chicken barbecue. The goal was to raise money to purchase new goals for the soccer club.
I have been the President of the Southern Cayuga Soccer Club for the past 7 years, during that time we have made constant improvements to increase the quality of the program and improve the experience for all of the players and their families.
The number of participants in the program has increased by 250% in the last 7 years, totally 185 players participating in the program this year. With this constant growth, we are always in need of additional equipment. Last year we added our first travel team that participated in Broome County Soccer Association (BCSA). This year we had 20 recreational teams that played in house, along with 3 travel teams.
We need to purchase good quality goals to accommodate our travel teams in the future. Quality goals are expensive, at almost $3,000.00 a set. Registration costs are kept low to allow as many players the opportunity to play as possible, without creating a financial burden for their families. Having minimal income into the club, does not allow for expensive goals.
We received donations for the majority of the supplies for the barbecue, increasing our profits. The total profit for the barbecue was $2210.00, to be split between the two organizations. The members of the Scipio Volunteer Fire Department generously donated their half to the soccer club, allowing the SC soccer club to earn a substantial amount towards the purchase of goals.
Thank you to everyone for your support.