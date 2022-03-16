Southern Cayuga, Union Springs, Weedsport students set to take stage

Musical season in the Cayuga County-area continues this weekend with three high schools presenting well-known theatrical productions.

Students from Southern Cayuga, Union Springs and Weedsport will bring months of work to the stage with multiple performances from Thursday through Sunday.

Union Springs students will perform three shows of the musical version of "Little Women." Thursday and Friday curtain time is 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. All shows are being staged at Union Springs High School auditorium, 239 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Admission is $10 adults, $8 students. Call (315) 889-4110 ext. 6738 (leave a message) or email sberry@unionspringscsd.org to inquire about ticket availability.

Weedsport High School this year has scheduled two performances of "Guys & Dolls." Both Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School, 2821 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Tickets cost $7 advance, $8 at the door. Call (315) 834-6657.

Southern Cayuga's Drama Club students will put on three performances of "Mamma Mia!" Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., Southern Cayuga High School, 2384 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge, with a 2 p.m. Sunday performance to wrap up the weekend. Tickets are $10. Visit sccsmammamia2022.ludus.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0