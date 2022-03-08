Sparkling support: Groundswell for Union Springs girl leads to new group

After 6-year-old Ruari Biter was diagnosed with a brain tumor on Sept. 19, 2020, a group of people who knew the Union Springs girl and her family got together to support them.

They held a pasta dinner, sold shirts and created yard signs with the inspirational words "Ruari Sparkle." For its logo, the group adopted a purple tutu. The 6-year-old regularly wore one as she played with her toys in the stands of Union Springs varsity girls basketball games. Her older sister Finleigh was an assistant with the team, and the Biter family attends many of its games.

Two days after her diagnosis, Ruari's tumor was removed surgically. Though she required physical therapy to recover, as well as eye surgery in August, she is now cancer-free.

The group decorated the driveway of the Biter home to welcome Ruari back. But her parents, Meghan and Scott, didn't want that to be the last gesture from their groundswell of support.

"It was very humbling to see a community come together like that for your child," Meghan told The Citizen. "We desperately wanted to pay it forward, so we asked the group if it would help."

The group's board members are Meghan, Scott and Barry Schwarting, Terri Culver, Lori DeGraw and Meagan Kalet, all friends connected to the Biters through Union Springs schools and sports.

They didn't have to look far to find a name for the group: RuariSparkle.

Likewise, the group quickly arrived at a cause in pediatric cancer. In September, RuariSparkle held its inaugural Tutu Trot Walk/Run in September at Yawger Brook in Aurelius. More than 200 people took part in the event, where they were encouraged to wear tutus. Funds raised were donated to the group's Pediatric Brain Cancer Research and Comfort Fund at the Upstate Foundation, which was officially established on Feb. 22, 2022. (The date sounds like "tutu," Meghan said with a laugh.) The second edition of the Tutu Trot is already scheduled for Sept. 25, 2022, at the same location.

RuariSparkle, which is applying for 501(c)(3) status, is grateful for the support it has received from the community. Potters Farm to Fork restaurant in Port Byron will donate a portion of its March 10 proceeds as part of its Thankful Thursdays program, and XL Cookie Co. in Auburn donated some of its proceeds in September. Owner Casi Head designed a cookie for Ruari as well.

Also in September, RuariSparkle was a beneficiary of change wars between classes at A.J. Smith Elementary and teams at Union Springs High School in September. The district held the fundraisers under the theme of "Go Gold for Kids with Cancer" in September, which is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Each change war raised more than $2,000, Meghan said.

"That's insane to think in little old Union Springs," she said.

Between the Tutu Trot and other donations, RuariSparkle began its fund at the Upstate Foundation with $10,000. Meanwhile, the group has expanded its efforts further. Soon, it will use buckets at area businesses to collect aluminum can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Syracuse to recycle for cash. Based on Ruari's experience with treatment, the group is donating blankets to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital as well. She received one in a gift basket, and Meghan remembered holding onto it for her daughter until she returned from surgery and needed the warmth.

"Hospitals are very cold. They try hard to be kid-friendly, but it's not normal," Meghan said. "A kid does not want to be in the pediatric intensive care unit."

Ruari doesn't quite understand the work that's happening in her name, her mother said. Her older sisters, Finleigh and Ainsley, have been "blown away" by the community's support. Ainsley, the oldest, has even decided to become a child life specialist based on the family's experience, Meghan said. For now, though, Ruari is enjoying seeing her name in letters in front of her house.

