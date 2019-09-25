The National Allies for Parents in Special Education will host its second annual conference Oct. 18-20 at the Holiday Inn, 75 North St., Auburn.
The conference welcomes parents, advocates, service providers and attorneys interested in learning about the challenges of advocating for under-served children with special education needs. The theme of the conference is "Leveling the Playing Field."
The first day of the conference will consist of registration and cocktails; the second and third days will consist of seminars and other conference events. Registration fees include breakfast, lunch and light refreshments.
For more information, including registration pricing, visit spedparentallies.com.