Auburn Community Hospital has announced the addition of spine surgeon Dr. Robert Nolan to its Auburn Orthopaedic Specialists practice.

Nolan comes to Auburn from St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse. He received his M.D. from SUNY Upstate Medical University, and completed a fellowship and residency training in orthopedic spine surgery and orthopedic surgery at the University of Buffalo. He has been practicing for more than 20 years, and specializes in neurological spine surgery and orthopedic spine surgery.

"Dr. Nolan has considerable experience practicing at some very respected health care systems and is an important addition to our team of local practitioners and Auburn Community Hospital," hospital CEO and President Scott A. Berlucchi said in a news release. "Spine care is a key component of the comprehensive services we offer our community and one that our patients value."

Nolan added that he is "thrilled to be part of this practice and this community," and praised the hospital for its "excellent reputation."

For more information, contact Auburn Orthopaedic Specialists at (315) 252-7559 or visit auburnhospital.org.