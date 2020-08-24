Spine surgeon joins Auburn hospital practice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn Community Hospital announced that spine surgeon Dr. Daryll C. Dykes has joined its Auburn Orthopaedics Services practice.

Dykes, board certified in orthopedics and spine surgery, also practices in Syracuse at Upstate University Hospital, Upstate University Hospital-Community Campus, Upstate Orthopedics Ambulatory Surgery Center and Crouse Hospital. In addition, he is an assistant professor at SUNY Upstate Medical University.

ACH describes Dykes as "a leader in adult and pediatric spine surgery, offering the full spectrum of care from the most recent advances in minimally invasive techniques to complex reconstructive procedures for spinal deformities, tumors, infections injuries and degenerative conditions."

Dykes earned his medical degree at SUNY Upstate and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Minnesota. He's had fellowships in orthopedic trauma surgery at Hennepin County Medical Center and in spine surger at Twin Cities Spine Center, both in Minneapolis.

He also has a law degree from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota.