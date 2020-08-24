Spine surgeon joins Auburn hospital practice

Auburn Community Hospital announced that spine surgeon Dr. Daryll C. Dykes has joined its Auburn Orthopaedics Services practice.
Dykes, board certified in orthopedics and spine surgery, also practices in Syracuse at Upstate University Hospital, Upstate University Hospital-Community Campus, Upstate Orthopedics Ambulatory Surgery Center and Crouse Hospital. In addition, he is an assistant professor at SUNY Upstate Medical University.
ACH describes Dykes as "a leader in adult and pediatric spine surgery, offering the full spectrum of care from the most recent advances in minimally invasive techniques to complex reconstructive procedures for spinal deformities, tumors, infections injuries and degenerative conditions."
Dykes earned his medical degree at SUNY Upstate and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Minnesota. He's had fellowships in orthopedic trauma surgery at Hennepin County Medical Center and in spine surger at Twin Cities Spine Center, both in Minneapolis.
He also has a law degree from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota.
“I am extremely excited to be able to offer my services to Auburn Orthopedic Services and Auburn Community Hospital. Spine issues are very prevalent throughout the region and I look forward to filling that need for the people of this community,” he said in a press release.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Dykes join our team. He has an exceptional background and significant experience in adult and pediatric spine surgery. Daryll provides an expertise that is not currently found at ACH, and this is another example how our hospital is partnering with larger Medical Centers to serve the health care needs in our community” said Dr. John Riccio, ACH's chief medical officer, in the release.
Dykes is now accepting news patients at Auburn Orthopedic Services, 77 Nelson St., Suite 120, Auburn. Call (315) 252-7559 (315) 567-0750.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!