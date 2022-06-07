'Spirit and Spunk': Auburn native writes book about surviving cancer

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Twenty years ago, Kathleen Chaykosky told The Citizen she believed she got cancer for a reason.

It took her some time, but she's living for that reason now.

Chaykosky, of Auburn, is the author of "Survive Strong with Spirit and Spunk: Inspirational Reflections of My Own Cancer Journey," a new self-published book about her experience surviving cancer. It will be released on paperback and Kindle on Sept. 1, and is now available for preorder on the latter.

The book compiles inspirational quotes related to cancer, Chaykosky told The Citizen. Many of them Chaykosky learned after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of 31 in 1998. The quotes promote hope and strength, she said, through the journey of diagnosis, treatment, remission and recovery.

"I feel like having the spirit of survival, an internal drive, is very important. But also having the spunk to do so, that energy behind the drive," she said. "Being able to turn your panic into your own personal power, taking that fear and being able to flip it into being under your control and having the power to get through it."

After chemotherapy and radiation, Chaykosky was early in her own recovery when, in May 2002, she attended the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life fundraiser in Auburn. There, she told The Citizen she believed that surviving cancer came with a responsibility to help others facing the disease — to show them they can survive it, too.

Along with the book, Chaykosky shares that message as a board-certified life coach for survivors and their families. It's been a second career for her for three years, she said, after working in mental health in Florida. Now back in Auburn to be closer to family, she shares what she learned from her own cancer and the 20 years that followed.

"A lot of wisdom came from time. Living beyond cancer, you never really escape from the label of having cancer," she said. "It's about persevering and doing so with determination and mindset, navigating through those storms knowing you can get to the other side. It's a difficult journey, but it is possible."

The journey continues for Chaykosky as well. Due to her history she has recently developed an early stage of breast cancer after decades of being free of the disease. However, she's being treated for the cancer, which she called "not a major issue." Just as she tells others as a coach and now an author, she knows what it takes to survive.

"We all know someone who's going through it," she said. "It's my biggest badge of honor. Being a survivor of cancer is something I'm very proud of."

To learn more For more information about Kathleen Chaykosky and her life coaching, visit survivestrong.com.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

