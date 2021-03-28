Sports 4 All: Auburn student wins award for nonprofit

When Madison Chambers was a student at Genesee Elementary School, she wanted to play softball. But it wasn't that easy.
Her mom was a single parent, so she didn't have the money to afford the cleats, participation fees and other expenses needed to put her daughter on the field. Madison would eventually play softball in middle school. But by then, her disadvantage was competitive. The other girls had been playing for years, and her confidence sank as a result.
That's why Madison created Sports 4 All. Now about a year old, the nonprofit collects equipment and funds to provide to youth in the Auburn area who need them to participate in sports. But the idea has already been recognized by the Central New York Business Journal, which last week presented Madison the Rising Star Award at its 2021 Nonprofit Awards.
"It's so expensive to play sports when you're younger," Madison told The Citizen. "I didn't want other kids to have to worry about not being able to play a sport."
Madison is currently forming a board of directors so she can file for 501(c)(3) status for Sports 4 All. The idea has taken off quickly, she said, even though she hasn't been able to provide any equipment because the COVID-19 pandemic has all but suspended youth sports. As Little League, flag football and more return, however, she's ready with an attic full of balls, pads and other equipment. She doesn't accept helmets or cleats, as she'd prefer to buy those items new for recipients. That, and participation fees, are supported by monetary donations to Sports 4 All.
The nonprofit has received fundraising support from Perform 4 Purpose, Madison said. She also has several family members and friends in the local sports community who've helped her get Sports 4 All off the ground. She's partnered with the Auburn YMCA-WEIU to install a drop box there, and the facility has offered her space to store the equipment it receives. One day, she hopes to host an event planned for last summer, but canceled due to the pandemic, where local youth can come and learn how to play different sports from Auburn High School players and coaches.
A senior at Auburn High School, Madison plans to study youth education at Cayuga Community College and become a teacher. She also works at Mark's Pizzeria in Auburn.
She no longer plays any sports herself, but if she did, she wouldn't have time for them. She's too busy finding a treasurer for Sports 4 All.
"The last three months have been so crazy, and so much has happened," she said. "Now that it's happening everything is changing so quickly."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.