Sports 4 All: Auburn student wins award for nonprofit

When Madison Chambers was a student at Genesee Elementary School, she wanted to play softball. But it wasn't that easy.

Her mom was a single parent, so she didn't have the money to afford the cleats, participation fees and other expenses needed to put her daughter on the field. Madison would eventually play softball in middle school. But by then, her disadvantage was competitive. The other girls had been playing for years, and her confidence sank as a result.

That's why Madison created Sports 4 All. Now about a year old, the nonprofit collects equipment and funds to provide to youth in the Auburn area who need them to participate in sports. But the idea has already been recognized by the Central New York Business Journal, which last week presented Madison the Rising Star Award at its 2021 Nonprofit Awards.

"It's so expensive to play sports when you're younger," Madison told The Citizen. "I didn't want other kids to have to worry about not being able to play a sport."

