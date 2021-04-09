 Skip to main content
Spring fishing to begin at Elbridge hatchery
OUTDOORS

Sportsmen's Days 1.jpg

People line up to fish along the edge of a pond at Carpenter's Brook Fish Hatchery in Elbridge in 2019.

 Mary Catalfamo, The Citizen

Spring fishing at Carpenter's Brook Fish Hatchery in Elbridge will begin April 10.

Catch-and-release fishing will be available to families, small groups and individuals from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through May 26.

Admission is $5 for everyone except children 2 and younger, who will be admitted free. Participants must supply bait, tackle and rods. Masks and social distancing are required at all times. Advance registration and payment are required.

The hatchery is located at 1672 Route 321 in Elbridge.

For more information, or to register, visit onondagacountyparks.com or call (315) 451-6249.

Cayuga Lake Wine Trail highlighting pinots

