Spring fishing to begin at Elbridge hatchery

Spring fishing at Carpenter's Brook Fish Hatchery in Elbridge will begin April 10.

Catch-and-release fishing will be available to families, small groups and individuals from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through May 26.

Admission is $5 for everyone except children 2 and younger, who will be admitted free. Participants must supply bait, tackle and rods. Masks and social distancing are required at all times. Advance registration and payment are required.

The hatchery is located at 1672 Route 321 in Elbridge.

For more information, or to register, visit onondagacountyparks.com or call (315) 451-6249.

