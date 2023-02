Auburn recovery organization Nick's Ride 4 Friends will host a dinner-to-go event from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming.

Dinners are $65 per person, and all proceeds will benefit Nick's Ride, which provides peer support and other services to people recovering from addiction. All orders must be received by March 24.