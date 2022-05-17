St. Albert the Great: All we see is potential

I recently saw some marketing material from an educational source that simply stated, “All we see is potential.” My thoughts immediately took me to the classrooms at St. Albert the Great Academy.

The mission of St. Albert the Great Academy is rooted in the truth that all men and women are created in the image and likeness of God; therefore, possessing an inherent dignity that transcends gender, race, culture and physical and mental ability. Our mission as Christians is to live in communion with one another, always to work toward unity and bringing others closer to Christ. Students from all academic, socioeconomic and religious backgrounds benefit from the culture here, a culture that witnesses love and allows it to permeate in all aspects of learning.

Potential is realized when we build confidence in children by helping them discover their own unique talents and by approaching weaknesses with compassion, understanding and knowledge to address their needs properly while also building community in the classroom. We encourage each child to participate in the classroom by contributing their own gifts and talents and by acknowledging and rejoicing in the gifts and talents of their classmates. Our teachers accomplish this by respecting the natural learning process of children, recognizing difficulties early, offering differentiated learning materials that support individual needs, and maintaining an atmosphere of trust and respect. This atmosphere is supported by a code of conduct for all students. The dignity of everyone in our community is respected by the "rules" of virtue in practice, accountability and compassion. Some might call this “old-fashioned” or "traditional," but the reality is that good behavior and accountability (in students and teachers) leads to an environment conducive to learning with the potential for a higher level of achievement. A teacher can focus on academics and individual needs when there is structure, organization and realistic expectations in the classroom. St. Albert the Great students learn to write well, read well and think well in a program that emphasizes classical (or traditional) learning and values moral formation as part of the learning process in all subject areas. Students who are ready for a challenge can achieve excellence by diving into more challenging material or starting to work independently. Students who need more support to master something can learn the same content with additional guidance and materials from the teacher.

This atmosphere is also supported by the relationship between parents, teacher and child. Parents are the “primary educators” of their children. Today, this is sometimes misunderstood since most children are educated by many outside influences each day: school teachers, child care providers, tutors, coaches, media sources and others. This does not lessen the importance of the role that parents play in the education of their children. Even though outside influences may occupy more time with children, the parent still retains the primacy of underscoring what is truly important in life. Parents come first in terms of unveiling the world to their children. What does this really mean for the parent today, and how can it be lived out practically? The parent has the right to choose wisely who these outside influences are. At St. Albert the Great, we take the secondary role of educator and caregiver very seriously. We value the relationship between parent, teacher and child because it is in the best interest of the child. We build trust in this relationship with frequent communication from the school and teachers, complete transparency with the academic and human progress of each child, a willingness to advocate for the needs of each child, and the acknowledgment that each parent is entrusting us with their greatest gift: their children. Regardless of which kind of schooling is chosen for a child, parents should not hesitate to involve themselves in whatever may concern this serious responsibility.

At St. Albert the Great Academy, all we see is potential — potential in each child and potential in each parent. If you haven’t seen us yet, please come and visit. We would love the opportunity to meet you and your child!

Ann Fallon is principal of St. Albert the Great Academy, a Catholic school for grades pre-K-6 located at 134 Washington St., Auburn. For more information, visit stalbertthegreatacademy.com or call (315) 283-0555.

