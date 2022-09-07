St. Albert the Great: An Auburn-area Catholic education revival

Restore what is Good, renew what is True, and rejoice in what is Beautiful

Catholic education has deep roots in the Auburn community. Many remember full pews in each church with a school attached that was bursting at the seams with plaid skirts, spelling bees and homemade lunches. Like most towns across the country, parents began to make different educational choices, religious vocations dwindled, and diocesan resources became limited resulting in less and less options for parents still wanting an authentic Catholic education for their children; one where the learning culture is distinctly different and focused on the education of the whole child — mind, body and soul. But hope springs eternal and we have seen a revival in Catholic education all across the United States. Many dedicated, hardworking and prayerful laypeople and religious are credited today to have put Auburn, New York, "on the map" in this revival. In Auburn, it is not just about reopening Catholic schools; it is about restoring and reviving Catholic school buildings.

The beginning of the revival happened more than 20 years ago. Founded by The Rev. Albert Shamon, Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate opened its doors as a Catholic high school offering traditional moral formation and high academic achievement. Father Shamon was the vicar of education under the Venerable Fulton Sheen and had a passion for Catholic schools. Father Shamon’s vision has continued and today Tyburn teaches grades seven through 12 and is housed in the former St. Mary’s School building. Maintained well with large bright classrooms, a science lab, updated security and technology, and a chapel, this building still features the proud plaques of the original donors who had great vision for Catholic education. The outside fields are used for Tyburn sports programs as well as community sports programs. Tyburn has reached many milestones with alumni who donate back to the school, have come back to teach and coach, and have seen their own children graduate from their alma mater!

Catholic-based Auburn school opening second building AUBURN — Following some renovation work, a closed school building in Auburn will be filled with young learners once more.

Recently Auburn faced losing its last Catholic elementary school. The COVID pandemic finalized this reality and made it impossible for St. Joseph School to reopen. But hope springs eternal again; God had a different plan. It is clear that parents want a Catholic elementary school in Auburn and in 2020 they needed the school to be open for in-person learning. Many dedicated laypeople and religious rose to the challenge again and set forth to open St. Albert the Great Academy serving grades Pre-kindergarten through six. James Tauzel, the superintendent of catholic schools in the Diocese of Rochester, the Rev. Frank Lioi, dean of the East Deanery of the Diocese of Rochester, and Sister Elizabeth Anne, director of the Center for Catholic Education at Aquinas College in Nashville, Tennessee, helped guide and encourage a new board of trustees in the formation of St. Albert’s. As we followed the health and safety guidelines of the pandemic, we knew that children needed to be learning in school and in a joyful environment free from the societal stressors as a result of the pandemic. Our teachers made sacrifices everyday to put the children's needs first and we had a successful first year without a COVID school shutdown. "Restore what is Good" came to mind as we laid out the mission, identity and academic program for St. Albert’s and as we planned to restore life back into the SS. Peter & Paul School building. As we moved inherited items from St. Joseph School, sorted through items at SS. Peter & Paul, cleaned out unusable items, painted, installed security and technology, and added a playground, the building came alive. In the first month we were open, Rev. Vasile Colopelnic from SS. Peter & Paul parish commented on his delight in seeing and hearing children laughing, running and playing again. Visitors came to reminisce and volunteers came to offer a hand. Some things have changed, but some remain; the painted figures of both saints, the virtues painted on the walls, and the icon in the center of the building are fixtures that we knew had to stay. Children are once again gathering to pray together as a community. What a gift it is to witness this!

We soon realized that we needed more space to expand. As we were using the St. Hyacinth’s School building for our physical education, art and music classes, we realized the potential of this building. The SS. Mary & Martha parishioners welcomed us to use more of the building space as they value Catholic education and see the importance of having a thriving school attached to the church. The restoration of this building is happening in stages. It has been a busy summer as half the classrooms have been cleaned and painted, original wood floors refinished, and carpets cleaned. We have modernized the building with security features, new technology and lockers. New signs on the outside compliment the well-cared-for landscaping and outdoor statues. This building is full of treasures; beautiful statues, crucifixes, artwork, pristine slate chalkboards, tall deep windows, original woodwork, and tin ceilings. St. Albert’s will house fourth through sixth grades here as well as PE, art, music, a library and an administrative office. While the work has been exhausting, the reward has already been great. As we have peeled off many layers of time we have uncovered so much beauty and potential that we can only "Rejoice in what is Beautiful."

The revival doesn’t end with stewardship of buildings. It continues into the classrooms where students learn to write well, read well and think well in a program that emphasizes classical learning and values moral formation as part of the learning process. Teachers are strongly supported, well trained in content, and credentialed. We value a relationship with parents and hold dear the mission and vision of Catholic education. Mostly we know that to love the child first is the path to achievement.

Our Catholic school predecessors in Auburn left behind a blueprint for GREATness. We are grateful to be able to restore their vision, renew their foundations, and rejoice in passing it on to the next generation. All glory in the GREATness of Catholic education in Auburn belongs to God as He continues to guide us to what is Good, True and Beautiful.