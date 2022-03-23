St. Albert the Great: Being part of something bigger in our community

“A society is a group of persons bound together organically by a principle of unity that goes beyond each one of them. For example, think of a group of men who belong to a construction company called on to rebuild after the destruction of the World Trade Center in New York City. They are called to do something that is ‘bigger’ than them. In fact, what they are called to do is bigger than the sum of them as well. When we come together for a mutual goal, we can accomplish much more than we could if we were alone. We are all called to give to society in our own unique ways. Everyone has special gifts and talents to offer. Although we do not always see this in our world today, society ought to help guarantee man his rights.”

This is an excerpt from a textbook on social teaching at St. Albert the Great Academy. This excerpt is important for students to understand because it embodies the mission of their school. Every society or community is defined by its mission and purpose, and therefore has certain unwritten "rules." Every society or community is also defined by how its mission and purpose plays out in everyday life. At St. Albert the Great, there is an unwritten "rule" to respect the dignity of each person in our community. This includes our students, our teachers and staff, and our parents. This is a pretty common "rule" in our society; however, how it plays out is distinctly different at St. Albert the Great. We believe that, in order to guarantee man his rights, we must first recognize where our dignity comes from. Our rights flow from our dignity as persons created in the image and likeness of God. We believe that the most important measurement of what makes a community good is in the treatment of the human person.

St. Albert the Great opened its doors when we saw a need in our community for an elementary Catholic school, and also when it was glaringly apparent that our community had a need for in-person learning. This is what the child needed the most for their social-emotional safety and their continued academic formation. This is also what the parents needed. Parents needed to be able to go to work to support their family. They needed to be relieved of the stress of not knowing how their child would be able to continue their academic formation. When we opened our doors we created a "home" for our families, a safe place built on stability and trust. This year we have built a community, a place where people feel like they belong. We have been able to open up to volunteers and visitors. We now have after-school programs, a parent organization, fundraisers and field trips! This sense of home and community roots back to the treatment of the human person and how we guarantee the rights of men and women by respecting and understanding human dignity and where it comes from.

What our students see, hear, and read is important to their dignity. Recently, our fourth grade class was having a discussion about the current crisis in Ukraine. One boy exclaimed, “We need to pray for our enemies! That is what the mother in the book we are reading says to do.” A teacher that presents good literature that a student can reflect on and form conclusions on current global events is a teacher who respects the dignity of each student. What our parents see, hear and read is important to their dignity. The value of the relationship between parent, student and teacher at St. Albert’s is that each student knows that they are supported in their learning and growing. Communication is very important in our school. There is not a day that goes by that we don’t exchange an email with a parent, or have a telephone conversation with a parent, or have a visit in the parking lot with a parent. It’s in these conversations that we can celebrate the successes of students with parents, hear concerns from parents earnestly, and offer support in times of hardship. A school that values the voice and the role of the parent is a school that understands and respects the dignity of the human person.

At St. Albert’s, each of us understands that we are all called to do something that is "bigger" than ourselves and for a purpose that is "bigger" than ourselves — it is for our children.

Ann Fallon is principal of St. Albert the Great Academy, a Catholic school for grades pre-K-6 located at 134 Washington St., Auburn. For more information, visit stalbertthegreatacademy.com or call (315) 283-0555.

