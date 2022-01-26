St. Albert the Great: Celebrate Catholic Schools Week in Auburn

A tradition since 1974, Catholic Schools Week focuses on the value that Catholic education provides to young people and celebrates their contributions to our church, our community and our nation. The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2022, taking place Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”

St. Albert the Great Academy will be celebrating Catholic Schools Week each day according to a specific daily theme. Please consider joining the events listed as open to the public.

Sunday, Jan. 30: Celebrating our parishes: Catholic schools benefit all year long from the religious guidance, prayers and support parishes provide. This week’s parish bulletin insert showcases the value of Catholic schools in the Auburn area. Eucharistic adoration will be held at the Tyburn Academy chapel from 8 to 9 p.m. (Open to the public.)

Monday, Jan. 31: Celebrating our community: A central aspect of Catholic education is learning the importance of service to others. When students take part in service activities, they demonstrate the values and faith gained through Catholic education. There will be a schoolwide nonperishable food drive to benefit the St. Alphonsus and Holy Family food pantries. St. Albert will accept donations from the public for this worthy cause. Donations can be dropped off at St. Albert through Monday, Jan. 31.

Tuesday, Feb. 1: Celebrating our students: Schools celebrate students during CSW by planning enjoyable and meaningful activities for them and recognizing their accomplishments. Dress-down day for student and special games and activities will take place during physical education.

Wednesday, Feb. 2: Celebrating our nation: Catholic schools pray for our nation and celebrate those who serve our country. There will be a living rosary and prayer service with special military guests at 9 a.m. at St. Hyacinth Church. (Open to the public.)

Thursday Feb. 3: Celebrating vocations: By focusing on faith, knowledge and service, Catholic schools prepare children to use their God-given talents to the fullest later in life. Children will therefore invite their “special person” for an activity and time together.

Friday Feb. 4: Celebrating faculty, staff and volunteers: On this day, we will honor our teachers, administrators and staff who support them in their work and thank those who provide volunteer service. There will be a 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Hyacinth Church (open to the public) and a luncheon in honor of our St. Albert teachers.

Catholic Schools Week brings to mind great memories for students, parents and staff who have participated in the past. Denise Short, who is a teacher’s aide at St. Albert, recalls one of her favorite memories involving her son, now an adult:

"Special Persons Day was always the highlight of CSW. Each student got to invite one adult to come to school and spend an hour or so with them. The special person got to meet teachers and classmates, visit classrooms and tour the school. The most fun was doing a special craft or project together in their classroom. I will always remember my own son 'showing off' his special person (usually his grandparents or his aunt) to his teachers and friends. Each student would make a thank you card to present to their person. The ones my son made for his person were proudly displayed on his grandparents or aunt’s refrigerator. I know how much it meant to my parents and sister to be asked to be his special person. I’m so happy that my son has such wonderful memories to look back on of his years at St. Joseph School, especially the fun of Catholic Schools Week!"

James Cuddy is currently a high school senior who attended St. Joseph School for his elementary and middle school educations. He remembers CSW in this way:

"I was able to experience CSW many times and have many core memories associated with those years. There are many traditions that came with CSW at St. Joseph, such as the book fair, Special Persons Day, and Friday Mass. However, there was one tradition that I loved more than anything, a tradition that embodied what I felt St. Joseph stood for: the end-of-the-week boxed snack exchange. It was pure bliss if you were between preschool and third grade because you were on the receiving end of the goodies. As I got older, it brought me a lot of joy to give someone their favorite drink, candy and snack, all contained within a box I created. I didn’t think about this much at the time because of the laughter and joy happening around me, but this was a cornerstone of what we as a school stood for. We were not only being taught to love thy neighbor, the golden rule, and to treat others with kindness and respect, but we put those words into action. Throughout Catholic Schools Week, at the end of the week snack exchange, and beyond, St. Joseph fostered these principles in their students. It is those principles that have taken me where I am today.”

At St. Albert, we are blessed to be part of the rich and vibrant Auburn Catholic community. Our history is woven together with the many schools, parishes and organizations that have come before us, like St. Joseph School, and those that continue on, like our parishes. Do you have fond memories of participating in the activities of Catholic Schools Week? We would love to hear your stories or see your pictures from your CSW experiences. Please reach out on our Facebook page (@StAlberttheGreatAcademy), on Instagram (@st.albertthegreatacademy) or via email (info@stalbertacademy.org).

St. Albert the Great Academy is a new Catholic school for grades pre-K-5, located at 134 Washington St., Auburn. For more information, visit stalbertthegreatacademy.com or call (315) 283-0555.

