St. Albert the Great: Continuing the history of Catholic education in Auburn

From 1820 through 1833, the Catholics in Auburn lived in a parish-less city. In 1834, however, an old, Methodist, two-story frame church on Chapel Street was purchased for $1,200. It was in this small church that the parish of Holy Family began. Desiring an education for their children, these parishioners set up the first Auburn parochial school in 1860. The school was staffed by lay teachers until the arrival of the Sisters of Mercy seven years later in 1867, who ran Holy Family school until their departure in 1973. When the sisters arrived, they set up a "select" school in their convent and a "free school" for non-paying students in the former old church. The tuition from the select school paid for the expenses of both schools.
During the immigration surge of the late 1800s, Auburn was a microcosm of the larger cities in the Northeast. Local manufacturing jobs, the Erie Canal and other employment opportunities attracted immigrants from Europe, and these new arrivals clustered together in their own communities in different parts of the city. Their parishes provided religious, social and cultural support and, most importantly, education for the children. Up until the late 1940s, one could tell which section of Auburn was populated by its ethnic group by finding the location of its parishes. Holy Family and St. Mary's were predominantly Irish; St. Alphonsus, German; St. Francis of Assisi, Italian; St. Hyacinth, Polish; SS. Peter and Paul, Ukrainian; St. Aloysius, Irish, German and French. After World War II, these ethnic borders became blurred in Auburn. Most Catholics sent their children to whatever parochial school was nearest their home. Sacred Heart parish school had no ethnic identity since it was founded in 1957.
During the baby boom period of the 1950s to 1970s, Auburn's Catholic schools sometimes had class sizes of 50 or more students. The sacrifice and dedication of the different orders of religious sisters who educated their students cannot be extolled enough. Besides the basics that were taught in public schools, the parochial schools gave each child a firm foundation in their Catholic faith. Religion class was usually the first class of the school day. Changing demographics caused many Catholic schools to close throughout the United States starting in the early 1970s. In 1973, Blessed Trinity School was formed with the consolidation of Holy Family, St. Alphonsus and Sacred Heart schools in the former St. Alphonsus building. When the remaining schools in Auburn either closed or consolidated, Blessed Trinity was renamed St. Joseph School in 1996.
After Mount Carmel High School (1957-1970) closed, the faithful Catholics in Auburn and the surrounding area took it upon themselves to open Tyburn Academy in order to fill the void of a Catholic high school. Now, after the closing of St. Joseph School in 2020, the Auburn Catholic community has once again stepped up and embarked on keeping Auburn's Catholic legacy alive for elementary school-age children. St. Albert the Great Academy was founded this fall in the former SS. Peter and Paul elementary school building. Just as Auburn's early Catholics staffed its school with dedicated lay people in 1860, St. Albert the Great will be carrying on that legacy once more not only by opening a school, but by maintaining a community to which you belong.
St. Albert the Great Academy is a new Catholic school for grades pre-K-5, located at 134 Washington St., Auburn. For more information, visit stalbertthegreatacademy.com or call (315) 283-0555.
