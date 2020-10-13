St. Albert the Great: Continuing the history of Catholic education in Auburn

From 1820 through 1833, the Catholics in Auburn lived in a parish-less city. In 1834, however, an old, Methodist, two-story frame church on Chapel Street was purchased for $1,200. It was in this small church that the parish of Holy Family began. Desiring an education for their children, these parishioners set up the first Auburn parochial school in 1860. The school was staffed by lay teachers until the arrival of the Sisters of Mercy seven years later in 1867, who ran Holy Family school until their departure in 1973. When the sisters arrived, they set up a "select" school in their convent and a "free school" for non-paying students in the former old church. The tuition from the select school paid for the expenses of both schools.

During the immigration surge of the late 1800s, Auburn was a microcosm of the larger cities in the Northeast. Local manufacturing jobs, the Erie Canal and other employment opportunities attracted immigrants from Europe, and these new arrivals clustered together in their own communities in different parts of the city. Their parishes provided religious, social and cultural support and, most importantly, education for the children. Up until the late 1940s, one could tell which section of Auburn was populated by its ethnic group by finding the location of its parishes. Holy Family and St. Mary's were predominantly Irish; St. Alphonsus, German; St. Francis of Assisi, Italian; St. Hyacinth, Polish; SS. Peter and Paul, Ukrainian; St. Aloysius, Irish, German and French. After World War II, these ethnic borders became blurred in Auburn. Most Catholics sent their children to whatever parochial school was nearest their home. Sacred Heart parish school had no ethnic identity since it was founded in 1957.