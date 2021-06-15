St. Albert the Great: How do you define a successful school year?

“Since we placed our son at St. Albert the Great Academy (SAGA) we have seen a drastic change in our child in all aspects of his life — emotional, mental, spiritual and academic! We could not be happier with the support and academic environment our child has thrived in. We will continue our education at SAGA and our youngest will be joining in the fall!”

"We chose SAGA for its small class sizes and STEM-based curriculum. We also gained a community of caring teachers, staff, students and parents. There is so much more than outstanding academics being taught here. When you enroll your child in SAGA, you enroll them into a safe and comfortable environment where your child will flourish. My family is proud to be part of the SAGA community."

“He can now sit down and read a book by himself with a little help from me. His confidence is so exciting. It feels so good seeing him actually not wanting school to end. Every single staff member in that school really cares. I am so glad my grandson got to be a part of this school. I would do it all over again. They really mean what they say about education; they really care."