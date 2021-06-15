St. Albert the Great: How do you define a successful school year?

At St. Albert the Great Academy, we aspire to develop the whole person in the Catholic tradition, teach Gospel truths, inspire a love of learning and uphold academic excellence in a nurturing community.
As this school year comes to a close, and after much reflection and consideration of the above statement, we think that this year was a resounding success.
Success comes in many forms — and means something a little bit different depending on who you ask. In a school setting, for some parents and students, academic achievement is the goal line, while for others, seeing their child make and keep friends is just as important a marker. Other parents are thrilled to see their kids learning to make good choices, being patient and kind, and improving their behavior. At St. Albert the Great Academy, our parents are talking about how the school helped their child achieve success this school year, and are looking forward to another year in this environment.
Over and over we heard:
“My daughter said she didn’t even know she liked science until this school year. We have loved the hands-on approach to learning. It has been nice to see their genuine love of learning develop over the course of this year.”
“My son’s behavior has improved 100% and the teaching staff is so understanding. He has learned so much more this year at St. Albert’s. He enjoys reading now and continues to excel at math! I love that he wants to go to school in the morning!”
“Since we placed our son at St. Albert the Great Academy (SAGA) we have seen a drastic change in our child in all aspects of his life — emotional, mental, spiritual and academic! We could not be happier with the support and academic environment our child has thrived in. We will continue our education at SAGA and our youngest will be joining in the fall!”
"We chose SAGA for its small class sizes and STEM-based curriculum. We also gained a community of caring teachers, staff, students and parents. There is so much more than outstanding academics being taught here. When you enroll your child in SAGA, you enroll them into a safe and comfortable environment where your child will flourish. My family is proud to be part of the SAGA community."
“He can now sit down and read a book by himself with a little help from me. His confidence is so exciting. It feels so good seeing him actually not wanting school to end. Every single staff member in that school really cares. I am so glad my grandson got to be a part of this school. I would do it all over again. They really mean what they say about education; they really care."
At St. Albert’s, each child is valued in the eyes of God. Every student that entered St. Albert’s this year was challenged to meet their own academic goals, regardless of where they were starting academically. Small class sizes allowed for child-centered learning where teachers quickly ascertain who needs more help, and who might need more challenging material. Students who struggled academically not only received the help they needed in this area, but were also able to boost their confidence in areas where they naturally excelled. They enjoyed the school choir, played after school sports or found their value in being a good friend to others. And when a child knows they are valued, that they matter, they just blossom — and not just in the classroom.
Additionally at St. Albert’s, behavior successes are celebrated and positive peer pressure encouraged. We learn that controlling our own actions can be an expression of respect to our neighbor. Behavior management is integrated into every part of the day, which allows students to focus on learning. That being said, kids at St. Albert’s are in no way dull. Wearing a uniform doesn’t mean that they don’t have rips in the knees, sweat on the playground, or enjoy a few jokes in between classes. Mrs. Fallon, our principal, has taken quite a liking to these rambunctious kids and recently wrote in her weekly newsletter:
“I have referred to the third grade boys as the 'Sons of Thunder' more than once this year (and yes, there is a movie reference here)! Between all of these boys there have been many detentions, some notes sent home, parent conferences, many talks on virtue ... prudence, friendship, patience, self-control. They work hard and play harder. They challenge each other and raise each other up. They stand up for themselves and listen intently through their anger. They 'fall' and get up again for another day.”
These daily setbacks are not seen as signs of weakness, but instead as character-building events where lessons are learned and virtue is formed.
Social success comes in many forms and is often seen in the little things: that moment when you watch your child walk with confidence into a situation that they have always feared, or feeling accepted and loved in a positive peer group, or feeling the support of a community. We are so privileged to be a part of these moments every day at St. Albert’s.
This first year at St. Albert’s has been an amazing experience for our students, staff and families. We have learned to appreciate the little successes that life brings and to value each person for who they are. For all of those reasons, we believe that God has led this school and these little lives through a successful school year!
