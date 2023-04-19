Community is an array of differences living together in harmony.

“Community is not a place, a building, or an organization; nor is it an exchange of information over the Internet. Community is both a feeling and a set of relationships among people. People form and maintain communities to meet common needs. Members of a community have a sense of trust, belonging, safety and caring for each other.”

This comes from the Stanford Social Innovation Review. However, we know inherently that we are always longing for community. We were not made to be alone.

In the St. Albert the Great community, parents share a desire to participate in their child's education. Communication and transparency are keys to your child's academic and socioemotional development. We listen to and respect parents. We work together to understand your child's needs, help you to balance school and home life, and support you in the decisions you make for your child. Our parents want to know what their children are learning and how they are progressing throughout the year, and they want to bring learning into the home to reinforce what is taught during the day.

In the St. Albert the Great community, we share a desire to learn together. It is our communal goal as teachers to commit ourselves to a love of learning and to transmit this desire into the hearts of our students. We continually sharpen our skills in instruction through meaningful professional development days; however, we also have a desire to learn with our students. A child is more engrossed in content if the teacher is engrossed in content. The most important learning, however, for a St. Albert’s teacher is to learn who your child is — your child's strengths and weaknesses, your child’s learning style, your child’s interests outside of school, your child’s family history. The most contributing part to a sense of trust, belonging, safety and care at St. Albert’s is that desire to know you and to know your child. As parents and grandparents, we learn from each other as well. Parents are asked to sit on different committees where they can bring their expertise and wisdom to implement programs and offer activities that benefit everyone. Grandparents come into the school to read to students, play games and tutor. We offer enrichment programs outside of school hours that give students opportunities for social interaction in different areas of interest. Right now we have a baking club, Spanish club and choir, and a new garden club and girls club. During the school year we offer sports programs and reading clubs, too. These clubs and programs are organized and run by teachers and parents.

In our community, we share a desire to care for each other. Our families come from different towns, neighborhoods, faith communities, ethnicities, socioeconomic backgrounds, etc., but in our common thread we are naturally drawn to care about each other. This comes from an authentic desire to know how your weekend was, how your extended family is dealing with an illness or a death, how your work is affecting your livelihood, how the birthday party or sleepover went, and the encouragement of a job well-done. Every morning our teachers and staff come together to pray for our community and share the good news and the sad news of our community. We start our school day with prayer and reflection that ground us in gratefulness for the gifts we have been given, a desire to be a gift to others, and a hopefulness that our students will learn well and learn to live well building community wherever they are.

Communion and mission are connected with each other so that communion gives rise to mission, and mission is accomplished in communion. The mission of St. Albert the Great Academy is rooted in the truth that all men and women are created in the image and likeness of God, therefore possessing an inherent dignity that transcends gender, race, culture and physical and mental ability. Our mission as Christians is to live in communion with one another, always to work toward unity and bringing others closer to Christ.

Our mission is fulfilled by our commitment as a community to work together, communicate well, respect our differences and care for each other. We were not made to be alone. We were made for communion with one another. If you feel our community is what your family is searching for, contact us at (315) 283-0555 to schedule a meeting and tour.