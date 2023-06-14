“Beautiful indeed and of great importance is the vocation of all those who aid parents in fulfilling their duties and who, as representatives of the human community, undertake the task of education in schools. This vocation demands special qualities of mind and heart, very careful preparation and continuing readiness.”

When the board of trustees at St. Albert the Great Academy embarked on the journey of forming a new Catholic elementary school in Auburn, they knew that this statement would be the encouragement they would need to overcome many obstacles. Relying on the virtues of faith, hope and love, they opened a school in the middle of a pandemic when Catholic churches and schools were declining in numbers and closing. They relied on faith to be open to this call of leadership and trust in Him. They relied on hope when most thought that Catholic education could not sustain itself here and schools did not know when they would be allowed to open for in-person learning in 2020. They relied on love to commit to open for the first 30 students knowing that God will send the families that needed St. Albert’s the most. And He did. We opened our doors with 95 students! Beyond these virtues, this board possesses prudence and it is prudence that continues to carve out each day a path to GREAT-ness.

“Prudence is the virtue that enables us to discern what our true good is in all circumstances and to choose the means to achieve it. Therefore, acts of prudence include both a judgment on the most appropriate ways of achieving a particular good and the command to carry out those acts. Prudence is based on the memory of the past, the knowledge of the present and, as far as possible, foreseeing the consequences of our decisions. It indicates the right measure of the other virtues, between excess and defect; between exaggeration and deficiency or mediocrity.”

It is prudence that planted the first seed as small as a mustard seed that has now grown into a tree — a good tree — and continues to grow more limbs. With time, the limbs have become sturdy to carry the academic and social emotional needs of its students and families. It’s good to remember where the first seed came from and to thank God for a solid beginning. It’s also beautiful to witness the new sprouts coming.

The Hillbilly Thomists sing a song called "The Good Tree." The lyrics were inspired by the Bible verse Luke 6:44, when Jesus teaches that a tree is known by its fruit. The lyrics start with this:

You can't gather grace

From a bramble bush

Or pick a fig from thorns

Oh, would I like to be

Oh, to be a good tree

Some fall in the rocks

On the beaten path

Some sink into great soil

From a tiny seed

Grows a good tree

Like a cedar high

And mustard wide

Where all of the birds

Of the air can hide

Find rest inside

Oh, a good tree

“For every tree is known by its own fruit.” The "fruit" at St. Albert’s today is a growing school with teachers who are qualified for their vocation in their desire to be a witness to the Gospel truths as well as certified by solid training programs and master's programs. Our enrollment increases every year by 10% with a retention rate in the 90th percentile. This upcoming year we will have two preschool classrooms with the goal to have two kindergarten classrooms the following year. We have restored and revived two Catholic school buildings. We have successfully given academic support and services to children needing specialized education, and encouraged students to push themselves to higher than grade level academics. Living by example, we are implementing a leadership program rooted in virtue next year for our upper grades called Quest. Our students will embark on learning leadership skills, putting service projects together and venturing out into our community for learning as well as for action.

The beauty of the "Good Tree" that has been planted in prudence is that, when it is time, you can lean against it for support and each and every limb, branch and twig will hold you upright. In our slogan, “You were made for GREATness," we will strive for nothing less: GREATness of mind, GREATness of body and GREATness of soul for each member of our community. Join us on this Quest, find support under "The Good Tree" and watch your children grow in GREATness at St. Albert the Great Academy!