St. Albert the Great: Many challenges, positives of COVID-19

On March 27, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy, Pope Francis stood in an empty St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, livestreamed to the world. He provided a special blessing, the "urbi et orbi" ("to the city and the world"), normally only done at Christmas and Easter. He prayed to God that it is “a time to choose what matters and what passes away, a time to separate what is necessary from what is not. It is a time to get our lives back on track with regard to you, Lord, and to others.”
Pope Francis speaks of using this time to right our path. Everyone’s lives have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is how we use this challenge that sets us all apart. St. Albert the Great Academy has taken this opportunity to prioritize safety in mind and body, faith formation and academic excellence through in-person learning and technology. We will open our doors in September to prekindergarten through fifth grade, aimed at naturally small class sizes allowing for full-time in-person learning.
We strongly believe that academic excellence must be maintained despite the challenges of social distancing. Our newly renovated, spacious, ventilated classrooms facilitate safe, in-person learning. We are investing in new curriculum to meet and exceed state and Rochester diocesan academic standards. Our curriculum will employ a hands-on learning approach, and we will provide “specials,” including music, art, physical education and library time, with appropriate sanitation and social distancing measures.
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a more widespread use of technology, which we will incorporate into our curriculum at the start of school. Students will begin learning safe and responsible computer skills at young ages. If distance learning is required due to any future lockdowns, technology literacy will help ensure a seamless transition.
St. Albert the Great Academy will help children see God’s love for each of us, and how we are called to love others through times like these. Students of all faiths are welcome, where we teach values in the Catholic tradition by engaging students in Mass, daily prayer and the program “Virtues in Practice,” featuring 27 themes under the umbrella of faith, hope and charity. Service toward our neighbor is a regular theme both in word and action at school.
We recognize the emotional toll that the lockdown has taken on students and parents. Children must be in a safe and nurturing environment to promote positive emotional development and allow children to focus on academic learning. By showing students sanitation and cleanliness, they learn self-love and responsibility. By engaging in temperature checks, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, children learn that this shows respect for others around them. Together, as a school community, we will use these practices to build self-esteem, confidence and social skills during a time that may otherwise be frightening and isolating.
Physical health is now more important than ever for children. With indoor distancing restrictions in place, our students need active outdoor play and movement throughout the school day. We are fortunate to have a large, fenced-in yard and a covered pavilion where our students may play in the fresh air. Children will have access to an outdoor playground and indoor motor equipment that will be sanitized and utilized in small groups, depending on guidance from the state.
With COVID-19, work schedules of many parents have become unpredictable. To adapt to that challenge, St. Albert’s offers flexible and affordable before- and after-school care, in a program that reinforces lessons learned throughout the day. Homework time and play time are provided in a fun, relaxing environment.
While COVID-19 has forced some changes in educational planning, St. Albert the Great Academy will deliver a strong academic program within a safe, nurturing and faith-filled environment. We focus on the positive growth and success of every student, letting every child know: You were made for greatness!
St. Albert the Great Academy is a new Catholic school for grades pre-K-5, located at 134 Washington St., Auburn. For more information, visit stalbertthegreatacademy.com or call (315) 283-0555.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!