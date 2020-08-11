St. Albert the Great: Many challenges, positives of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On March 27, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy, Pope Francis stood in an empty St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, livestreamed to the world. He provided a special blessing, the "urbi et orbi" ("to the city and the world"), normally only done at Christmas and Easter. He prayed to God that it is “a time to choose what matters and what passes away, a time to separate what is necessary from what is not. It is a time to get our lives back on track with regard to you, Lord, and to others.”

Pope Francis speaks of using this time to right our path. Everyone’s lives have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is how we use this challenge that sets us all apart. St. Albert the Great Academy has taken this opportunity to prioritize safety in mind and body, faith formation and academic excellence through in-person learning and technology. We will open our doors in September to prekindergarten through fifth grade, aimed at naturally small class sizes allowing for full-time in-person learning.