St. Albert the Great: Meeting children's needs beyond COVID-19

I know that I am not the only parent who has asked themselves if they are giving their child what they need during this pandemic. To not only get them through the pandemic, but to give them what they need in the coming months ahead and beyond. As a parent of an autistic child, as well as his two siblings, I have experienced firsthand that each of my children have very different needs.

As the pandemic settled in, it became clear that my pre-pandemic definition of “needs” was so narrow. The pandemic seemed to broaden that definition almost overnight. The isolation, anxiety, loss of routine, loss of support systems and online learning were taking a toll on all of us. Perhaps the most surprising thing for me was to realize how common the needs of my children really were, despite all three displaying very different reactions to the pandemic.

For our family, as the summer trudged along, it became clear that we needed more. My son had severely regressed despite my attempts at creating routine. They were sad, they were scared and they needed more than what my husband and I could provide. They needed their teachers, they needed to feel safe in a scary time, they needed to feel a sense of self-efficacy and purpose, they needed to feel a sense of routine and reassurance, they needed to continue to build their foundation, they needed peace.