St. Albert the Great: Meeting children's needs beyond COVID-19

I know that I am not the only parent who has asked themselves if they are giving their child what they need during this pandemic. To not only get them through the pandemic, but to give them what they need in the coming months ahead and beyond. As a parent of an autistic child, as well as his two siblings, I have experienced firsthand that each of my children have very different needs.
As the pandemic settled in, it became clear that my pre-pandemic definition of “needs” was so narrow. The pandemic seemed to broaden that definition almost overnight. The isolation, anxiety, loss of routine, loss of support systems and online learning were taking a toll on all of us. Perhaps the most surprising thing for me was to realize how common the needs of my children really were, despite all three displaying very different reactions to the pandemic.
For our family, as the summer trudged along, it became clear that we needed more. My son had severely regressed despite my attempts at creating routine. They were sad, they were scared and they needed more than what my husband and I could provide. They needed their teachers, they needed to feel safe in a scary time, they needed to feel a sense of self-efficacy and purpose, they needed to feel a sense of routine and reassurance, they needed to continue to build their foundation, they needed peace.
For us, the reality of returning to school full-time became a need, and I needed to return to full-time work. Our criteria were “simple." We needed a place that could offer a sense of security, a sense of community, a place that could provide support services for my son, a place that offered the reassurance that it was safe, a place of purpose, a place where they could play and rejoice, a place where they could take care of not only their minds, but their hearts and their souls. They needed a place where they could find the opportunity to rebuild with a sense of purpose, giving them the skills needed far beyond the events of today. For each of us, those needs may be met in different ways. For us, it was St. Albert the Great Academy.
As the school year began, there was a notable change almost immediately. Their twinkling eyes let me know they were now smiling under their masks. They were excited to tell me about their day, tell me something new they had learned. Texts were received from their teacher telling me they got through a tough moment in the day. Where there were tears there was now laughter, and their prayerful reflections at the end of the day began to show me not only that their needs were being met during this traumatic time, but that they were once again building upon a foundation for the future.
Today they are learning, they are playing, they are drawing, they are singing. Their bodies are being strengthened in play, their minds are growing stronger each day under the skillful direction of their teachers, their souls are being nurtured and reassured so that they will never feel alone. This dedicated approach to creating strong minds, bodies and souls is what I knew would give them the strength to face life even after the pandemic.
St. Albert has mastered checking off the “simple” criteria we set forth seeking. Despite the masks, the handwashing, the social distancing and all the amazing steps that St. Albert has taken to keep everyone safe, they have somehow found a way to create a place that could not only see the needs of the children today, but offer a way to allow life to move ahead and meet their needs far beyond the pandemic.
Beth Chapin is the parent of a child at St. Albert the Great Academy, a new Catholic school for grades pre-K-5, located at 134 Washington St., Auburn. For more information, visit stalbertthegreatacademy.com or call (315) 283-0555.