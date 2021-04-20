St. Albert the Great: New school plants seeds for a hopeful future

On Sept. 9, 2020, St. Albert the Great Academy opened its doors on the first day of class, welcoming students into its hallways, as the school year got underway. In a normal year, in an average school, this would not be that unusual or noteworthy, but in this year, in this building, for this school, this was truly a momentous occasion!
The seeds from which St. Albert grew were planted as far back as 2017, when whisperings of the eventual closing of St. Joseph School, the last and only Catholic elementary school in Auburn, began circulating among parents, teachers and other interested parties. Those parents, teachers and interested parties formed an ad hoc committee, focused on investigating other Catholic schools locally and throughout the country, focused on what earmarks of success were common to thriving private schools teaching in the Catholic tradition.
In time, those whisperings became louder, until in November of 2019, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester announced St. Joseph would close at the end of the school year. This announcement created a flurry of activity. Within weeks committees were formed, meetings were held and a goal was established: to open a new school, with local administration, supported by this community, but also in concert with Diocesan standards.
And what a goal it was — initially seeming almost insurmountable — we needed to find a suitable location, purchase equipment, obtain funding, build a website, establish countless policies and procedures, and of course, hire teachers, administrators and other staff to operate a new school, and we needed to do it all in the space of just a few months!
By the grace of God, and with a lot of hard work and perseverance, volunteers were hard at work cleaning, painting and improving the chosen location of the new St. Albert the Great Academy: 134 Washington St. in Auburn (adjacent to SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church), where for 72 years the former SS. Peter and Paul Elementary School had educated local children. The building, last operated as a school in 2013, was updated with new education technology as well as state-of-the-art fire alarms and security systems to ensure that St. Albert the Great Academy was second-to-none in providing for the education and safety of our children. A curriculum in keeping with the St. Albert motto of "fides et scientia" ("faith and knowledge") was established, state-certified teachers were hired, transportation plans arranged and financial assistance policies created to ensure that no student who wanted to attend St. Albert would be turned away for inability to pay, and so much more! And of course, all of this was taking place during one of the greatest challenges of the modern age: the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of our large classroom sizes, and our intentionally small class sizes, St. Albert’s was able to safely operate fully in person, five days a week, from the moment we opened our doors, keeping our distance learning plan in place only in the event the school would need to close in part or in full.
Thus, this rather ordinary thing, the first day of school, became an event, an occasion, a day to be remembered. On Sept. 9, 2020, in the midst of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, with less than a year of intense work and planning, St. Albert the Great Academy welcomed our students, on time and in person, with a mission to develop the whole child in the Catholic tradition, teaching Gospel truths, inspiring a love of learning and upholding academic excellence in a nurturing community.
In addition to the excellent education that every St. Albert’s student received this year, our kids were provided with many opportunities for outdoor recess, enjoyed lunch outside during good weather, and perhaps most importantly of all, had the chance to see and socialize with their friends on a daily basis, something that has proven remarkably important to our children. Our after-school kids were able to participate in lacrosse, basketball and soccer with our friends from Champions for Life, we had music classes every week, and we created projects that will hang on refrigerators for years to come (we hope!). In short, our kids had a really normal school experience, in the midst of a really abnormal year.
Registration has opened for next year, and so far we are at a 90% retention rate. We anticipate increasing overall by about 25% while also keeping class sizes capped at 20 in order to maintain the advantage of small classes and personal instruction.
Strategic planning is underway! We want to improve our outdoor space and continue to modernize our technology, always with a constant eye toward improving our curriculum for our students. And while we have been fortunate to have generous benefactors, we are focused, too, on efforts at establishing an endowment and broadening the base of our donors to provide for long-term sustainability.
Auburn and the surrounding area is an incredible place to work, live, raise a family and worship. Catholic education was established in Auburn in 1860. We want, and our community needs, to continue to offer education in the Catholic tradition for another 160 years, and then some. With God’s blessing, and more hard work and perseverance, St. Albert the Great Academy will continue its mission: to provide an excellent education for our children, rooted in faith, academics and citizenship. We invite you to join us — volunteer with us, send your kids to school here, help us fundraise — or simply say a prayer for our continued success.
Paul Carbonaro is a board member at St. Albert the Great Academy, a new Catholic school for grades pre-K-5 located at 134 Washington St., Auburn. For more information, visit stalbertthegreatacademy.com or call (315) 283-0555.