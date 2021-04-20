St. Albert the Great: New school plants seeds for a hopeful future

By the grace of God, and with a lot of hard work and perseverance, volunteers were hard at work cleaning, painting and improving the chosen location of the new St. Albert the Great Academy: 134 Washington St. in Auburn (adjacent to SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church), where for 72 years the former SS. Peter and Paul Elementary School had educated local children. The building, last operated as a school in 2013, was updated with new education technology as well as state-of-the-art fire alarms and security systems to ensure that St. Albert the Great Academy was second-to-none in providing for the education and safety of our children. A curriculum in keeping with the St. Albert motto of "fides et scientia" ("faith and knowledge") was established, state-certified teachers were hired, transportation plans arranged and financial assistance policies created to ensure that no student who wanted to attend St. Albert would be turned away for inability to pay, and so much more! And of course, all of this was taking place during one of the greatest challenges of the modern age: the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of our large classroom sizes, and our intentionally small class sizes, St. Albert’s was able to safely operate fully in person, five days a week, from the moment we opened our doors, keeping our distance learning plan in place only in the event the school would need to close in part or in full.