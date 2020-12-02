St. Albert the Great: Preparing young hearts for a Christmas like no other

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We also provide our students with chances to interact positively with the community. This past Veterans Day, the fifth grade class took on the responsibility of creating a poster and getting every member of our school to sign it — teachers, students and administration. We also made letters and pictures for our veterans and collected these from every classroom. Our sign proudly hangs in the Auburn VA Clinic, and our letters were sent out to veterans who must remain in their homes.

St. Albert’s is also working on a faith-driven collaborative community service project with Tyburn Academy and the Knights of Columbus on the preparation and distribution of Christmas meals. Each year, 20 families are recommended to the parishes of Auburn that would benefit from support during the holiday season. We are helping to ensure that each of these families receives a full Christmas meal. Each class will be responsible for contributing one focal item of the meal towards the donation. Although one box of stuffing may not seem like it will be impactful, this is an overall learning opportunity to show that when we all come together with our singular items, we make an entire meal and can truly make a difference to someone. Students are also encouraged to participate in the assembling of the boxes to show how small actions are enough to change someone’s entire day for the better.

Although 2020 has definitely been a year like no other and will collectively be remembered as a “bad” year, not every month, day or even every moment was bad. There is so much to be thankful for this year. In these final months of 2020, take the time to look to God and thank him for the little moments of joy, hope and faith that he brought to your life. For my students at St. Albert the Great Academy, we thank God each morning for bringing us all back together for a new day of opportunities. Opportunities to learn with each other and grow, to see the good that is in others, and to create joy by helping others in a place where we are seen, heard and loved by each other and by God himself. I encourage you all to find a small moment in this year that shows you that, even through months of isolation or times of darkness, Jesus is our light, and God will continue to provide us each and every day with opportunities to see the greatness of his love, and the greatness of each day.

Katherine Verdi, 26, is the fifth grade teacher at St. Albert the Great Academy. Verdi has worked in the field of education for four years, but this is her first year teaching at the elementary level. St. Albert the Great Academy is a new Catholic school for grades pre-K-5, located at 134 Washington St., Auburn. For more information, visit stalbertthegreatacademy.com or call (315) 283-0555.

