St. Albert the Great: Summer programs merge fun, learning

St. Albert the Great Academy has some exciting new programs to offer your children this summer. Recognizing that children are uniquely created by God and that they have different areas of interest, we are offering several different summer programs. All area children are welcome to participate in our planned activities. Our programs will include sports, music and reading!

One of my favorite verses from scripture is, “For when two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them" (Matthew 18:20-21). It is incredible to stop and ponder this for a moment because here in Scripture, Jesus assures us that when we are gathered together in his name, he is there! It is comforting to know that Jesus will guide and assist your children as they gather with others their age!

Our basketball program is offered to children entering grades one through six. Children will participate in a memorable experience with coaching by Mr. Jeff Hanno. They will learn the importance of proper skills and fundamentals, smart decision-making, good sportsmanship, team spirit, character and self-esteem. The basketball program will include individual skill development, contests and teaching demonstrations, which will help your children develop an understanding of the game, themselves and others. Children in grades one through three will gather Aug. 15-19 and children in grades four through six will gather Aug. 22-26, all playing from 9 a.m. to noon. The fee for this program is $90.

Music is known to help children improve memory, create good study habits, work as a team and enhance language capabilities. Mrs. Amy Bellamy will direct children in presenting a praise and worship musical called "The Name of Jesus." The practices will be from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 22-26, with a show at 6 p.m. Aug. 26. Again, this is open to the public for all children in grades three through six, and the fee is $75.

Parents and teachers agree that summer reading matters. There is a new book club forming for children entering grades five and six. Every Tuesday morning children will meet starting on July 12 through Aug. 16, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Together, we will read and discuss the timeless classic "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl. Summertime reading is critical, not only for helping children to maintain learning while school is out, but also to expand their experiences, to discover the joys of a great read and to elevate the importance of lifelong learning and seeking of truth. Our summer book club will offer engaging discussion, fun activities and a wild adventure for all. The fee for the book club is $75, which includes the book and a book bag!

St. Albert the Great Academy is the place for your children this summer! We welcome your children to join any or all of our summer programs. Register by phone at (315) 283-0555 or online at stalbertthegreatacademy.com/after-school-programs.