In the fall of 2022, we were blessed to welcome back 95 students to a new school year. Now, we are grateful to have a total of 109 students enrolled in our school. It appears that it is not only the students of our school who are growing in faith and knowledge; it is also our school community that is growing in size and shape. For this upcoming school year (2023-2024), St. Albert the Great Academy has some exciting news to announce: Our preschool program is growing and expanding!

There are many personal, educational and scientiﬁc reasons why preschool is important to a child’s development. At St. Albert the Great Academy, we recognize that many families are searching for a safe and reliable preschool program that will have beneﬁcial effects on the overall development of their child. Our high-quality, growing preschool program will better serve the needs of the child and the family because we strive to offer not only safety and reliability, but also greatness in faith formation, curriculum and community.

Preschool at St. Albert the Great Academy will be different from other preschool programs in the area because faith formation is an important part of our day. At St. Albert the Great Academy, a child in preschool will learn and grow in their love and knowledge of God through the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd program. We are overjoyed to bring this faith formation experience to our children, so that they develop a personal relationship with God beginning at the earliest age. This unique experience, inspired by Montessori principles, will take place in our recently redesigned atrium. An atrium is a sacred space for children where the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd takes place. Here, prayer, reﬂection, wonder and contemplation occur naturally. In addition to the program, preschoolers will attend First Friday Mass at St. Hyacinth Church with the “bigger kids” in grades K-6.

Another way in which preschool at St. Albert the Great Academy will offer greatness to the child and the family is that our exceptional preschool teachers will be trained in the Montessori approach and follow the primary Montessori curriculum. Rather than simply having free play woven throughout the day as you may expect, the Montessori curriculum places emphasis on the four main areas of development in early childhood: physical, emotional, social and cognitive. Guided by a loving and nurturing teacher, a child may explore various areas within the classroom, including an area dedicated to practical life skills such as ﬂower arranging and bread making. The sensory-enriched classroom environment also assists a child in learning by touching, seeing, smelling, tasting, listening and exploring. A child within our preschool classroom will gain a better understanding of concepts in mathematics by the use of manipulatives. Oral and written language, vocabulary, reading and grammar are also focal points within our preschool classroom, therefore helping to prepare the child for kindergarten and beyond. The curriculum at St. Albert the Great Academy provides not only a fun learning experience, but a structure that meets the foundational needs of the child to succeed academically as they progress through later grades.

Are you interested in ﬁnding out more about what makes St. Albert the Great Academy truly a great place to be for your child or grandchild? Check out our website and call Ms. Gina at (315) 283-0555 to schedule your tour. Ask to speak to Ms. Patulski or Mrs. Fallon to answer any additional questions. Give your child a great start at St. Albert the Great Academy! Registration for the 2023-2024 school year is open!