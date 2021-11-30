St. Albert the Great: Welcomed, embraced and cherished

In the summer of 2020, honestly I didn’t think it was possible: a brand new school, up and running in a new building with newly hired staff, fresh supplies and uniform-clad students? I was on the fence — not because I didn’t want my then-3-year-old son to attend St. Albert the Great Academy, because in my mind it was a great goal. But it was a goal that seemed insurmountable to accomplish in such a short time. Fast-forward to September of that year and not only did they accomplish their goal of starting a school, what was created is an incredibly special place, and I’m so happy to say now that I can’t imagine my family’s lives without St. Albert.

I always said my son would go to public school just like I did. I turned out fine, right? What could this place possibly offer that would outweigh the availability of free school. And more importantly, what it would be like to attend a Catholic school for my non-religious family? If anything, we’d try it for a year, and leave if it wasn’t for us. What I’ve seen in my two years of being involved at St. Albert’s is not just the students, staff and administration’s belief in God, but their belief in the same universal truths that guide my own compass — first and foremost that whoever you are, wherever you come from, you are a gift. Everyone who shows up to be a part of our school is treated as such. I see it every day in the stalwart (and sometimes cold!) Before Care assistants checking temperatures in the morning, greeting every one of our students by name. I see it in the "Good morning!” messages written on classroom white boards in that perfect teacher handwriting. I see it in the innumerable small efforts made by teachers that add up to a complicated and well-planned lesson. But mostly I see it in my own son, a kindergartener, who is thriving, who loves his school and who is truly seen and valued.

In kindergarten, my son has started the reading and phonics curriculum, Fundations. I can say from firsthand experience it is an incredible way to learn to read, and was the first reason we decided we would be coming back to St. Albert’s after a year of prekindergarten. I’ve been trained in Fundations myself, and after teaching it to kindergartners who are just beginning to recognize and decode sounds, to third-graders who know more types of syllables than you could ever imagine, and to fourth-graders benefitting from its specially designed intervention program, I’ve seen how powerful an education tool it is. I’ve especially seen how powerful a tool reading is for a child, and how a lack thereof is equally powerful. I know my son and his classmates are being set up for future success by starting their Fundations journey in kindergarten this year. I feel so fortunate that’s the case.

What also keeps me coming back is that I’m a part of the school now too. Originally you’d only see me downstairs at the end of the day, watching the rambunctious group of students in our After Care program. But working at a small school is funny — help is needed everywhere, all the time. Therefore, I found myself substituting in nearly every class in our school, not to mention taking out the trash, refilling paper towels or reuniting a forgotten lunch with its owner. Sooner or later, I was a nearly full-time staff member, tutoring students in need of extra help in math or reading, and heading the volunteer marketing committee. I certainly could have said "no" to any of these needs, but instead I found myself offering more, wanting to a be a part of this wonderful place. Not threatened in any way by its religious foundation, but feeling like a gift myself, no matter my background or beliefs. What I had found was not just a part-time job, but a place where my family and I were welcomed, embraced and cherished, exactly as we are.

Part of our mission at St Albert’s is educating the whole child: mind, body and spirit. We encourage a love and appreciation of art, music, nature, family and all those around us. In doing so we, as educators, educate ourselves as well, reinforcing those universal truths. We learn every day to cherish each other, to be caring, loving and appreciative, and to have faith — for many this is a religious faith, and for others, like me, it is faith in the community we have created here. That is what keeps us all coming back.

Coco Boardman is a teacher's aide at St. Albert the Great Academy, a new Catholic school for grades pre-K-5 located at 134 Washington St., Auburn. For more information, visit stalbertthegreatacademy.com or call (315) 283-0555.

