State canal society buys Port Byron church, opening history center there

In a former Catholic church, a few yards away from where the Erie Canal flowed 200 years ago, a new center dedicated to the waterbody's history will open soon in Port Byron.

The Canal Society of New York State has acquired the former St. John's Church at 38 Rochester St. in the Cayuga County village. The church, which closed in June 2020, will become the new, singular home of the society's vast archives of canal documents, photographs, maps and more. In addition, the center will host historical presentations and other programming year-round.

Dan Wiles, manager of the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park in the village, told The Citizen the church came to his attention while driving to and from the park. Seeing the "for sale" sign, Wiles tracked down the price of the property, and found it "very attractive." So he contacted the society's board of directors and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester for a viewing last fall.

At the viewing was society volunteer Jim Samuel. Recently retired, he was looking for a project that would help him give back to the community, Wiles said. Rehabilitating an old mill along the Owasco River was one possibility. At the viewing, however, Samuel found his project. He told Wiles he was prepared to write a check to buy the church on the society's behalf on the spot.

The society's board approved the sale two weeks later, Wiles said. But because of New York state's additional requirements for the sale of former churches, including an order signed by a judge, the sale wasn't closed until May 20. According to Cayuga County property records, the price of the sale was $116,000. The property's tentative 2022 full market value is $414,432.

As soon as the sale closed, the society had a name for its new center: the Samuel Center for Canal History.

There, Wiles said, the society will gradually move its "enormous" archives from the attic of the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse, the Heritage Park in Port Byron and other places they've been accumulating since the nonprofit historic preservation society was founded in 1956. So along with being centralized, the archives will be more accessible to authors and researchers at their new location.

"They've never been convenient to access," Wiles said. "It's a wonderful collection, but unless you can use it, its value is limited."

The society also plans to hold lectures, concerts and other events at the church, which can accommodate them with its parking lot. In that lot, Wiles said, is a connection to the original 1820s Erie Canal: arched stonework remains of an aqueduct. Few such remains are left throughout the state. The Port Byron segment of the canal was abandoned for the current one, a few miles north, in 1918.

The church itself is turnkey for the society, Wiles said, requiring no major renovation. Still, the society is going to take its time with the center. It wants to catalog and digitize its archives for public access, so before moving them the society wants to make sure it knows where, precisely, they will go. Staffing levels, public hours and other details are also yet to be determined.

What's more certain is that a sign for the Samuel Center for Canal History will be installed in the next couple days. The first events the society wants to hold, Wiles said, will be open houses for the congregation of St. John's Church and then the Port Byron community at large. He wants them to see the society's plans, which are to preserve history in more ways than one.

"We think we can get the support of the community by virtue of preserving this building that was important to the local congregation and the community," Wiles said.

"Their story is part of the story of anything we do going forward at that location, so we want to introduce ourselves."

To learn more For more information about the Canal Society of New York State, visit newyorkcanals.org.

