Steak judging class to be held in Auburn area

A class to become a certified Steak Cookoff Association judge will be held Saturday, April 18, at Dilaj's Motor Inn, 7430 North St. Road, Sennett. 

The class takes place in advance of the Party in the Park, the Auburn Rotary Club's annual food and music festival taking place July 11 and 12 on Deauville Island at Emerson Park in Owasco. This year's festival will add a new steak cookoff event sanctioned by the association. It will be the first event sanctioned by the association in New York state.

Certified judges are able to judge events like the festival cookoff, as well as over 350 national events this year.

The class is $100, and includes a yearly membership in the association.

For more information, or to register, visit steakcookoffs.com or auburnrotarybbq.org

