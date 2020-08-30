Stebbings: Catholic faith formation in the pandemic

Over the past six months we have lived through some hard times. It is safe to say that every single one of us has been affected in some way by the coronavirus pandemic. I was recently at the doctors for my yearly physical and the doctor asked me how I was holding up considering the pandemic. Despite being laid off work for a few months and worrying about the future, I told him I have been doing well. Everything eventually worked out and I was rehired.
I shared with him that it was my relationship with my wife and my relationship with God that carried me through to this point. No matter how bad a situation in life can be, when we have strong relationships to hold us up, the struggle, the pain, and the uncertainties can potentially change us into a better version of ourselves. Life is all about relationship.
The Catholic Christian faith is all about relationship. At the core of the Catholic faith is a relationship with Jesus Christ that is formed, built up, and fed through the Liturgical and Sacramental life of the Church. As our relationship with Christ grows, we are formed into His disciple called to love God with our whole heart, mind and being, and to love others as ourselves. This is what faith formation is all about!
At the heart of faith formation for Saint Mary’s Church, SS. Mary & Martha Parish and Our Lady of the Snow Parish is family — the domestic church (the nuclear family), as well as the family that is the community of faith. It is true that this pandemic has put stress upon all families, and is forcing us to do things differently, but we are seeking ways to build up and strengthen personal family relationships and our relationship with Christ in new and creative ways. Here is a brief description of some of what we offer at our three parishes.
Our pre-K program is called Catechesis of the Good Shepherd. Catechesis of the Good Shepherd is a faith formation program rooted in both sacred Scripture and the Liturgy; rich with spiritual teachings and traditions of the Roman Catholic Church. Beautiful and orderly, the prepared environment, called the Atrium, is designed specifically for children to work uninterrupted with a range of materials that encourages concentration. Using activities and lessons to stimulate their interest, they learn concepts through a process of deep contemplation. It is a peaceful place to learn, grow and fall in love with God. Pre-K students will also have activities that they will complete at home with their parents/grandparents.
For our kindergarten through high school students, we are offering a hybrid model where families will meet once a month on a Sunday (following the protocols for safe gatherings), have family learning and grade specific learning. Students will also complete work at home. If for any reason we had to stop in-person meetings, faith formation would continue at home online with occasional Zoom meetings.
We are also offering an online program for kindergarten through high school students. They complete assignments at home with their family and quarterly there will be a check-in with the director of faith formation, either in person or via Zoom.
Adult faith formation will begin in the middle of September and run through May. We are hoping to offer a modular on Bible Studies, Church History Studies, or General Catholic Studies on the various teachings of the Catholic Church.
The Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults will begin in September. RCIA is for men and woman who are not baptized, baptized Catholic but haven’t received other sacraments, or baptized in another Christian tradition who would like to learn more about the Catholic Church and desire to enter into full communion with the Roman Catholic church.
All these programs seek to strengthen one’s relationship with Jesus, strengthen and build up family relationships in faith, and build up the faith community.
For more information on all that we offer, if you have questions, or would like to learn how to participate in one of our programs, please contact the Faith Formation Office at (315-=) 252-3439 or carlo.stebbings@dor.org.
Carlo Stebbings is the faith formation director for Saint Mary’s Church, SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis/St. Hyacinth), and Our Lady of the Snow Parish (St. Joseph in Weedsport/St. Patrick in Cato). He can be reached at carlo.stebbings@dor.org.
