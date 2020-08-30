Stebbings: Catholic faith formation in the pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past six months we have lived through some hard times. It is safe to say that every single one of us has been affected in some way by the coronavirus pandemic. I was recently at the doctors for my yearly physical and the doctor asked me how I was holding up considering the pandemic. Despite being laid off work for a few months and worrying about the future, I told him I have been doing well. Everything eventually worked out and I was rehired.

I shared with him that it was my relationship with my wife and my relationship with God that carried me through to this point. No matter how bad a situation in life can be, when we have strong relationships to hold us up, the struggle, the pain, and the uncertainties can potentially change us into a better version of ourselves. Life is all about relationship.

The Catholic Christian faith is all about relationship. At the core of the Catholic faith is a relationship with Jesus Christ that is formed, built up, and fed through the Liturgical and Sacramental life of the Church. As our relationship with Christ grows, we are formed into His disciple called to love God with our whole heart, mind and being, and to love others as ourselves. This is what faith formation is all about!