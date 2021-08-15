Stebbings: Faith formation gives life meaning

Why am I here? What’s the meaning of life? These are questions that all of us must answer. Jesus says in St. John’s gospel that he is “the Way, the Truth and the Life.” He is inviting all of us into a deep and abiding relationship to lift the veil to these questions. He wants us to live life to the fullest, and not merely be alive.

Jesus is inviting us to Encounter life changing love, to Engage with His teachings, so to form us as a Disciple to share the gospel with everyone we meet. Jesus wants to give your life meaning.

Many young people and families are searching for meaning in their lives. It is in authentic relationships that one begins to answer these questions and find the meaning to their life. The relationship with Jesus Christ and His church grows and matures most effectively in relationship with others.

Family relationships are the most important place for the work of engaging with life’s biggest questions and challenges, therefore families are at the center of everything we do.