Stebbings: Faith formation gives life meaning

Why am I here? What’s the meaning of life? These are questions that all of us must answer. Jesus says in St. John’s gospel that he is “the Way, the Truth and the Life.” He is inviting all of us into a deep and abiding relationship to lift the veil to these questions. He wants us to live life to the fullest, and not merely be alive.
Jesus is inviting us to Encounter life changing love, to Engage with His teachings, so to form us as a Disciple to share the gospel with everyone we meet. Jesus wants to give your life meaning.
Many young people and families are searching for meaning in their lives. It is in authentic relationships that one begins to answer these questions and find the meaning to their life. The relationship with Jesus Christ and His church grows and matures most effectively in relationship with others.
Family relationships are the most important place for the work of engaging with life’s biggest questions and challenges, therefore families are at the center of everything we do.
Our youth Faith Formation and Sacramental programs are built around the nuclear and parish family. Young people come to learn that they are not alone in their search for meaning in their life. They discover that there are answers to life’s biggest questions. Young people and families come together and learn who they are, why they are here, and where they are going.
Pre-K (ages 3 and 4) and kindergarten is a two-part program. First, students will complete activities at home with their parents using the Allelu worksheets. Second, students will have access to use the Atrium of the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd. This program founded on the principles of Dr. Maria Montessori is a unique approach to catechesis founded in both Sacred Scripture and the Liturgy: rich with the spiritual teachings and traditions of the Roman Catholic Church.
Beautiful and orderly, the prepared environment, called the Atrium, is designed specifically for children to work with a wide range of materials; materials that are thoughtfully made to reflect beauty. The Atrium is ordered to allow children to work uninterrupted with the materials encouraging concentration. It is a peaceful place to learn, grow and fall in love with God.
First through fifth grade uses the Family of Faith program which combines whole family at home learning, and one community gathering a month. The community gathering brings together all the families to review and share what they are learning that month, as well as large group activities to further expand the months lessons.
Sixth and seventh grade Alive in Christ students, with parental guidance, will complete lessons at home and once a month the students will gather to review and share what they are learning. The monthly gathering is also a time for these students to grow in community with one another and learn how to witness their faith to others.
Eighth and ninth grade years are focused on the Sacrament of Confirmation and Living as a Disciple of Jesus Christ. See below.
High school is a time of further discovering who you are and your mission in life. High School gatherings focus on scripture, fellowship, and serving others.
The Sacraments of the Catholic Church are perceptible signs (words and actions) accessible to our human nature. The sacraments give life meaning, conform us to Christ and His Body, the Church, and they give us the strength we need on the journey.
First Penance and First Communion typically take place in second grade. In the Blessed program by Dynamic Catholic, the young people with their families learn that they are loved and desired by God, and that He is calling them to become the best version of themselves in these two sacraments. God offers us His forgiveness in the Sacrament of Reconciliation and Jesus offers us himself as food for the journey in Holy Communion.
Confirmation is a two-year program starting in eighth grade with the reception of the sacrament the spring of ninth grade. It completes the sacraments of initiation (Baptism, Confirmation, and Eucharist). These young persons spend two years deepening their relationship with God, unveiling their true identity in God, and preparing to live as a disciple of Jesus Christ through the outpouring of the Holy Spirit.
For more information on all that we offer, if you have questions, or if you are ready to take your relationship with Jesus Christ to new heights, please contact the Faith Formation Office at (315) 252-3439 or carlo.stebbings@dor.org. You can also find information our webpage www.stmaryauburn.org.
Carlo Stebbings is the faith formation director for Saint Mary’s Church, SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis/St. Hyacinth), Our Lady of the Snow Parish (St. Joseph, Weedsport/St. Patrick, Cato) and Good Shepherd Catholic Community (St. Michael, Union Springs/St. Patrick, Aurora/St Patrick, Moravia/Our Lady of the Lakes, King Ferry). He can be reached at carlo.stebbings@dor.org,