The most fulfilling aspects of our lives are often the relationships we have. How much joy and peace can be found in the eyes of our beloved? What purpose and promise in holding and beholding our children! Yet we are all called to something even more joyful, more peaceful, with even more promise and purpose.
Each of us is called to an intimate relationship with a very real and living God. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI stated in his encyclical “Deus caritas est” that, “Being Christian is not the result of an ethical choice or a lofty idea, but the encounter with an event, a person, which gives life a new horizon and a decisive direction.”
The Christian faith does not make sense apart from relationship. This is the good news of Jesus Christ. This is at the center of the vision of the faith formation programs of our Catholic parishes. We encounter the life-changing love of God, engage with the teachings of the church, and are formed into disciples of Jesus Christ to witness to others the love of the living God.
In the Catholic sacrament of matrimony, the couple is asked, “Will you accept children lovingly from God?” and “Will you raise them up according to the law of Christ and his Church?” This goes hand in hand with the church’s beautiful teaching that parents are the primary teachers of the faith for their children. Parents are the strongest influence in a child’s life. It is ultimately from watching parents that a child will learn what it means to be an adult and a disciple. What a huge and awesome responsibility!
Naturally, parents often look to others to help in this role of teaching and forming their children. Our schools and faith formation programs exist to help parents in the teaching process and in passing on the faith. The entire family is at the heart of our vision for faith formation in the Auburn Catholic churches.
Families today are very busy. In most families, both parents work and children are involved with multiple activities throughout the year. Because of this reality, various faith formation models are offered in hopes that there will be something for every family.
For many years, the traditional model of faith formation had been the weekly classroom gathering. In this model, students gather in grade-specific classrooms led by a catechist, use a textbook and complete lessons. The classroom model is still offered on Monday afternoons from 4:45 to 6 p.m. for students in prekindergarten through seventh grade.
The pre-K program is called Catechesis of the Good Shepherd. It is a faith formation program rooted in sacred scripture, the liturgy and traditions of the Roman Catholic Church. Beautiful and orderly, the prepared environment, called the atrium, is designed specifically for children to work uninterrupted with a range of materials that encourages concentration.
Using activities and lessons to stimulate their interest, they learn concepts through a process of deep contemplation. It is a peaceful place to learn, grow and fall in love with God. Catechesis of the Good Shepherd not only meets Monday afternoons but also Friday mornings from 9 to 10:15.
The second program model is one that has been used for many years, the summer intensive program. Prior to the two-week session in August, parents and students attend five monthly gatherings on a Sunday morning. In August, students spend two weeks from 8:30 a.m. to noon growing in faith in classroom instruction, arts and crafts, music class and games, and engaging with the various prayer traditions of the church.
The third and newest model for Auburn is family home study called A Family of Faith. In this model, the family learns and grows together in faith. Families complete two lessons a month and then gather once a month in a large group from September to May in their parish to review the month’s lessons, engage in an activity and then worship together at Mass. The parent guide is easy to read and comprehend; the lessons are presented in a step-by-step manner.
At the heart of the vision of faith formation is strong Catholic families. Families need to grow in relationship with one another and with Christ because that is where true strength lies. Throughout the year, parent discussion gatherings are offered on topics that strengthen and equip parents.
For more information on all the faith formation programs, please visit our website, auburnweedsportcatholicchurches.org.